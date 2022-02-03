Moving to Spain after Brexit: Everything Brits need to consider before deciding

Moving to Spain since Brexit came into force has become considerably harder for UK nationals, with everything from visas, to healthcare, taxes and other matters to weigh up before deciding whether it’s worth it. Here are 24 detailed articles that will help you decide.
Member comments
Hi again Dreana
I just saw this link: https://www.ageinspain.org/residency-helpline – given in one of the articles (https://www.thelocal.es/20210827/brexit-and-spain-a-roundup-of-the-latest-news-and-updates/?order=0) in the Local’s newsletter yesterday (27/8/21).
They may be able to help you.
Good luck.
Marina
Dreana
If you don’t qualify for the non-lucrative visa then I don’t think you’ll be able to get full residency now (assuming you’re both retired and not looking to work). Such a shame that you weren’t able to start the residency process before the end of last year as things were totally different then.
You may have to settle for the 90 days in 180 rule, but it’s expensive running two homes.
Hope it all works out for you.
Best wishes.
Marina
We have had our property in Spain now for 15 years and until COVID we would fist 5/6 times a year .
We have not been able to visit our Casa for two years now again due to COVID .We pay all the Taxes etc due to owning our property what are our chances of getting full residency.
My husband is 68 and I am 64.
Can anyone advise Please .
DREANA.