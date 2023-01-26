Read news from:
Property in Spain: What landlords need to know about renting out a property 

If you buy a property in Spain for investment purposes or for a long-term retirement plan, you may be thinking about renting it out in the meantime. As a landlord in Spain, there are several things you should be aware of.

Published: 7 July 2021 10:08 CEST
Updated: 26 January 2023 13:59 CET
Being a landlord in Spain. Image: Anders Nord / Unsplash

Decide whether you want to rent your property out yourself or use a property management company
Your first decision as a landlord is to decide if you want to manage the property yourself or if you want a management company to do it for you. There are pros and cons to both. While management companies are obviously more expensive, if you live outside of Spain or in a different city to your property, then it’s best to get a local company to help you manage it. They will also be aware of all your legal requirements. 

Make sure you’re aware of all the legal obligations if you want to rent your property out to tourists
In this article, we will mainly focus on renting your property out long-term to tenants, as there a whole different set of rules if you want to rent your property out short-term to tourists. In many Spanish regions, you will be required to get a tourist licence for your property in order to do this. Contact your local town hall to see if this is a requirement in your area and how to go about applying for one.

Make sure to ask for a deposit
When renting out long term, you are allowed to ask for one month’s rent as a down payment in case of any damages to the property. Technically you are supposed to give this deposit to a third party for safekeeping such as the Consejería de la Vivienda in your local area.

The initial rental period is five years
In March 2019, the Ley de Arrendamientos Urbanos (LAU) changed the property laws in Spain so that the rental period was extended to five years instead of three, as it was prior to 2013. During this time, only the tenant is allowed to cancel the contract. If your tenant doesn’t give you notice within 30 days of the contract renewal date, it will automatically be renewed for another five years.

If you need the property back for whatever reason, you can only do this after one year
According to the LAU, if you need your property back, for example, to let immediate family live there, then you can only do this after one year of tenancy and must give your tenants two months’ notice.

What you need to know about being a landlord in Spain. Image: Tumisu / Pixabay

You are allowed to evict a tenant who is behind on rent
According to Balcells Group legal firm, if a tenant is behind on rent, you should first try to sort the situation amicably, but if you still aren’t getting paid, you can make an application to evict your tenant for non-payment. A judge will make a decision based on your application and if they rule in your favour, the tenant must leave the property, as well as paying the outstanding amount of rent.

You are only able to change the rental price of your property if previously agreed upon
The LAU states that you are only able to revise the rental price if this has previously been established in the rental contract with the tenant. However, if you have made drastic improvements to the property during this time, which are not just repairs and maintenance, you are allowed to increase the rent after the work has been completed, providing you have informed the tenant in writing. This cannot be an increase of more than 20 percent.

Be aware of tax obligations
Whether you’re a resident or a non-resident in Spain, if you own a property here and rent it out, you are liable to pay tax on the rent you receive. And be aware that if you’re a non-resident and decide not to rent your property out, but only use it yourself for holidays, you will still be liable to pay non-residents tax on the property. If you’re an EU resident or resident of Norway or Iceland, you will pay a tax base rate of 19 percent, all others will pay a tax base rate of 24 percent. Make sure you seek legal advice from a professional to ensure you are paying the correct amount of tax and declaring it accordingly.

Make sure you are registered on the Property Registry
When you buy your house in Spain, you must ensure that you are registered on the Property or Land Registry, which lists you as the owner. This should be done at the moment of purchasing the property, however, if you’re planning on renting it out, you may want to double-check this. This is because in order to avoid rental scams, many tenants will look this up themselves to check that you are the true owner. 

You are responsible for paying the community fees and IBI tax
In Spain, the landlord is automatically responsible for paying any community or building fees, as well as the Impuesto Sobre Bienes Inmuebles, better known as IBI tax. The IBI is due once per year and is a type of council tax, which paid to your local town hall. If however, you agree with your tenant in advance that they will pay these and add them into the contract, then you are able to pass the responsibility on to them. 

TAXES

The tax changes in Spain in 2023 that you need to know about

The new year in Spain has brought with it a whole raft of new tax measures and changes that you should be aware of. Here's all you need to know.

Published: 23 January 2023 17:24 CET
There are a number of new tax measures or changes to the existing system coming into force in Spain in 2023, while other temporary taxes from 2022 have been maintained.

Here are all the changes you need to know about and how they could affect you.

IRPF

This year, the Ministry of Finance will change the way they calculate the amount of Impuesto de la Renta para las Personas Físicas (IRPF) or personal income tax, you have to pay. 

In total, more than 250,000 workers will benefit from the changes and in some cases, will save more than €1,000 per year.

The government has also raised the minimum exemption from €14,000 to €15,000 to help the most vulnerable in Spanish society.

READ ALSO: Who in Spain will save €1,000 in 2023 thanks to income tax changes?

New pension fund tax

From January 1st 2023, all workers in Spain, whether salaried or self-employed, must pay a new tax through their social security contribution to help fill up Spain’s pension fund – a move that will affect over 20 million workers.

The Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), as it’s known, will be a small social security contribution intended to help balance pension financing between generations. It is hoped that the MEI will bring in around €22 billion by 2032, when it is anticipated the new tax will be lifted. 

In simple terms, if you work in Spain and thus contribute to social security, the new tax will represent 0.6 percent of your monthly salary, however, of this 0.6 percent your employer will pay 0.5 percent and you will only pay the other 0.1 percent.

READ ALSO: The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023

Wealth tax

The Spanish government will maintain its so-called ‘wealth tax’, but there will be certain changes to it this year. The tax targets those with fortunes of €3 million or more.

Three brackets that have been established are a rate of 1.7 percent for fortunes between €3 and €5.3 million, 2.1 percent for wealth between €5.3 and €10.6 million, and 3.5 percent for fortunes over €10.6 million.

Savings tax

Large savings and capital income will also be taxed at a higher rate in Spain in 2023.

For taxable income over €200,000, the rate will be increased by one percent, from 26 percent to 27 percent. In addition savings of €300,000 or more will be taxed at 28 percent.

Self-employed workers

The Local covered the ongoing changes to tax system for autónomos (self-employed people) throughout 2022, including the main change that social security contributions will now be based on real income, instead of a set amount each month. 

The government has also rejigged the thresholds, but essentially anyone earning under €1,300 per month will be paying less in social security fees, with those earning €1166.70 to €1,300 a month paying just €3 less than they do now.

Those earning between €1,300 and €1,700 will pay the same amount as they do now – €294 per month, while anyone earning over €1,700 will be paying more.

According to the government, of the three million self-employed workers in Spain 2.4 million earn under €1,700 per month, meaning that the majority will see their social security contributions staying the same or reduced.

Self-employed workers in Spain will now have to choose an income bracket based on a projection of their annual net income according to a general table of base levels set by the government.

It’s as complicated as it sounds, with some accountants even unclear on exactly how this will work, but from what do know in 2023 there will be 15 different brackets of net income to calculate your social security contributions.

Tax breaks 

Several regions have announced various tax breaks for 2023, most notably Madrid. From Q1 2023, new autónomos in Madrid will have their social security fees paid for by the government for their first year of self-employed work in the region.

Recently the region also announced that it would offer tax breaks to draw foreign investment. Under the regional plan, foreigners or expatriate Spaniards will be able to deduct 20 percent of the value of their investments in real estate or financial assets from their income tax bill.

READ ALSO: Madrid region offers tax break to draw foreign investment

VAT

The Spanish government is also keeping its VAT cuts (known as IVA in Spanish) on various products. VAT on feminine hygiene and contraceptive products has been cut from 10 percent to 4 percent, as well as the temporary tax reduction on basic foods such as bread, flour, fruits or vegetables, which will be taxed at 0 percent, and to oils and pasta, which now have VAT rates of 5 percent.

These cuts are expected to last for six months.

READ ALSO: Spain axes VAT on basic foods to ease inflation pain

Banking and energy

The headline-grabbing tax measure in 2023 is a carry-over from 2022: a temporary windfall tax on banks and energy companies designed to bring €3.5 billion in extra revenue per year to help deal with the ongoing inflationary crisis.

Energy companies, whose profits have benefited hugely from the energy crisis, will have their excess profits taxed. This will generate around €2 billion per year for state coffers, and the tax will be levied at 1.2 percent on gross income for energy companies that make more than €1 billion a year.

Similarly, there is also a temporary 4.8 percent charge on banks’ net interest income and commissions in 2023 and 2024 to fund measures to ease cost of living pressures.

READ ALSO: Spain to slap windfall taxes on banks, energy firms

Plastic tax

A new tax on non-reusable plastics is also being introduced, approved at a rate of €0.45 per kilo of single-use plastic. A study by International Financial Analysts (AFI) estimates the plastic tax could generate €300 million for the Spanish state coffers.

The tax comes as part of Spain’s Waste and Contaminated Soils Law being brought in to try and decrease the use of single-use plastics, and to reduce the waste produced in landfills by 15 percent compared to 2010 levels.

READ ALSO: How Spain’s new tax on plastics will affect you

The Spanish government hopes to cut the use of food containers and single-use plastic cups by up to 70 percent by 2030.

