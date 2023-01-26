For members
PROPERTY
Property in Spain: What landlords need to know about renting out a property
If you buy a property in Spain for investment purposes or for a long-term retirement plan, you may be thinking about renting it out in the meantime. As a landlord in Spain, there are several things you should be aware of.
Published: 7 July 2021 10:08 CEST
Updated: 26 January 2023 13:59 CET
Updated: 26 January 2023 13:59 CET
Being a landlord in Spain. Image: Anders Nord / Unsplash
For members
TAXES
The tax changes in Spain in 2023 that you need to know about
The new year in Spain has brought with it a whole raft of new tax measures and changes that you should be aware of. Here's all you need to know.
Published: 23 January 2023 17:24 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments