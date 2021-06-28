Spain to require PCR test or full vaccination from UK travellers visiting all Spanish regions: reports

Sánchez made the announcement on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, stating that his government will “apply the same conditions to British tourists who go to the Balearic Islands” as to other European travellers.

“They will need a complete vaccination certificate or negative PCR test.

“The measure will come into force in 72 hours”, Sánchez added, meaning July 1st (pending confirmation).

Even though Sánchez mentioned the Balearics specifically, several of Spain’s main newspapers – among them El País, ABC and El Mundo – have all reported that the new measure applies to UK travellers arriving in all of Spain’s 17 regions.

No official health or foreign ministry document has published this information yet (the UK is still on the list of third countries exempt from testing and vaccination requirements), but if confirmed it would mean Britons arriving in any part of Spain will have to carry paper or digital proof that they’ve had a PCR test within the last 72 hours or completed their vaccination treatment more than 14 days before travel.

UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain have not had to present a negative PCR test or show proof of their Covid-19 health status since May 24th, but the inclusion of Spain on the British government’s “amber” travel list has dissuaded many from visiting Spain as it requires 10 days of quarantine on return.

The UK government did include the Balearic Islands on its “green” travel list last Friday, allowing returning British tourists to avoid the ten-day quarantine, but now they have to keep in mind they’ll either have to get a PCR before visiting Spain or show proof of full vaccination.

The majority of EU/EEA travellers have to present either a vaccination certificate showing they completed their treatment more than 14 days before travel to Spain or proof of a negative PCR taken within 72 hours before travel (antigen also allowed for EU/EEA, taken within 48 hours).

Spain and the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, a system which is meant to ease travel within the bloc, isn’t currently available to third country nationals travelling to Spain, so Brits have to present a vaccination certificate “issued by the competent authorities” of their country, with paper and digital formats accepted.

However, UK nationals must make sure they complete a health control form in the 48 hours prior to flying to the Balearic Islands, by visiting the Spain Travel Health website or downloading the app. The QR code Spanish authorities send makes travel checks easier and faster.

The Balearic Islands have also been at the centre of a huge Covid-19 cluster which occurred after an end-of-year student trip in Mallorca, with hundreds of youths testing positive for Covid-19 across at least eight Spanish regions.

Stay tuned to The Local Spain as we will keep you updated on the confirmed entry requirements for Britons arriving in Spain as soon as the Spanish government has published them.