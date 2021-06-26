Top EU court raps Spain over wetlands

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
AndalusiaEnvironment

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Top EU court raps Spain over wetlands
Doñana National Park. Photo: Ángel Sánchez / Pixabay
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

The European Union's top court warned Spain on June 24th that it needs to do more to protect Doñana National Park, home to one of Europe's largest wetlands, which is threatened by intensive farming.

The massive park in the southern region of Andalusia boasts a diverse ecosystem of lagoons, marshlands, scrub woodland, beaches and sand dunes and is home to fallow deer, wild boars, European badgers and endangered species including the Spanish imperial eagle and the Iberian lynx.

It is also on the migratory route of millions of birds each year.

Environmentalists have warned that over-extraction of water by neighbouring farms, often through illegal wells, is causing the lagoons and marshlands to dry out.

The area around the park is a major producer of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Green groups also complain that large amounts of water are being diverted to meet the needs of tourists.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice ruled on June 24th that Spain was in breach of EU nature legislation because it “did not take into account the illegal water extractions” in the park and their impact on groundwater.

“It has not taken appropriate measures to avoid disturbances of the protected habitats located in the park which were caused by this catchment” of water, the court added.

The court was responding to a complaint filed by the European Commission in 2019 against Spain for failing to protect the park.

If Madrid does not follow the recommendations of the court it faces hefty fines.

Spain racked up more infringements of EU environmental laws between 2015
and 2018 than any other member state – and nearly three times the average per
member, according to the European Commission.

READ ALSO: Why thousands of trees in Spain’s capital are at risk of dying

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Spain to invest €1.5 billion in ‘green hydrogen’ in bid to become Europe’s leading producer

Spain to invest €1.5 billion in ‘green hydrogen’ in bid to become Europe’s leading producer

Which Spanish regions are likely to allow people to remove their masks outdoors?
FOR MEMBERS

Which Spanish regions are likely to allow people to remove their masks outdoors?

Spain aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with new clean energy bill

Spain aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with new clean energy bill

Spain’s Andalusia to allow travel between provinces after three-month wait

Spain’s Andalusia to allow travel between provinces after three-month wait

Spain’s Alicante aims to limit hiking and ban outdoor sports in iconic nature spots

Seville brings back old tradition of gifting Queen of England oranges

What you need to know about the changes to cars’ emission stickers in Spain

How to apply for a public health card in Spain