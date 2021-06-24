Spain’s football and basketball fans allowed to return to stadiums next season

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
Coronavirus

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Spain's football and basketball fans allowed to return to stadiums next season
Spain's fans react during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 23, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / POOL / AFP)
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

La Liga can take another step towards normality next season after the Spanish government confirmed on Thursday it has lifted its ban on fans attending stadiums.

The exact capacity allowed in each stadium will be determined by regional authorities, with some restrictions still possible, especially in the north of Spain.

But the government giving permission for supporters to return is an important first step as La Liga clubs begin to recover financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier this week he expects stadiums to be at least 70 percent full at the start of the season in August.

“We can return let’s say to normality in terms of fans being allowed into stadiums,” Spanish health minister, Carolina Darias said on Thursday, with the announcement applying both to La Liga and Spain’s ACB basketball league.

“It will have to be, as it was before, the regional authorities who determine the capacity,” Darias added.

Fans were allowed to return for the last two rounds of La Liga last season but in only five regions and with a limit of 30 percent capacity and 5,000 people.

Spain is hosting four Euro 2020 matches in Seville at La Cartuja stadium, where a capacity of 30 percent has been allowed.

Bilbao was Spain’s original host city but local authorities were unable to commit to supporters attending Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames.

The UK government announced on Tuesday the tournament’s semi-final and final will be able to be played in front of more than 60,000 fans at Wembley, which means the stadium will be at 75 percent capacity.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Spain drops masks outdoors but most faces stay covered

Spain drops masks outdoors but most faces stay covered

12 scams to watch out for in Spain in 2021
FOR MEMBERS

12 scams to watch out for in Spain in 2021

Coronavirus: How much is the Delta variant spreading in Spain?
FOR MEMBERS

Coronavirus: How much is the Delta variant spreading in Spain?

EXPLAINED: Where and when do you still have to wear a face mask outdoors in Spain?

EXPLAINED: Where and when do you still have to wear a face mask outdoors in Spain?

Fully vaccinated people in Spain who are exposed to Covid cases no longer have to quarantine

Fully vaccinated people in Spain who are exposed to Covid cases no longer have to quarantine

Q&A: What you should know before getting an antigen test for travel to and from Spain 
FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: What you should know before getting an antigen test for travel to and from Spain 

Spain lifts Covid testing requirement for travellers from Germany, Italy, Austria and more EU countries

Spain lifts Covid testing requirement for travellers from Germany, Italy, Austria and more EU countries

Going out in Spain: What are the new rules for bars and nightclubs?

Going out in Spain: What are the new rules for bars and nightclubs?

More news

Spain drops masks outdoors but most faces stay covered

Spain drops masks outdoors but most faces stay covered

12 scams to watch out for in Spain in 2021
FOR MEMBERS

12 scams to watch out for in Spain in 2021

Coronavirus: How much is the Delta variant spreading in Spain?
FOR MEMBERS

Coronavirus: How much is the Delta variant spreading in Spain?

EXPLAINED: Where and when do you still have to wear a face mask outdoors in Spain?

EXPLAINED: Where and when do you still have to wear a face mask outdoors in Spain?

Fully vaccinated people in Spain who are exposed to Covid cases no longer have to quarantine

FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: What you should know before getting an antigen test for travel to and from Spain 

Spain lifts Covid testing requirement for travellers from Germany, Italy, Austria and more EU countries

Going out in Spain: What are the new rules for bars and nightclubs?