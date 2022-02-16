For members
CRIME
Where are you most likely to have your car stolen in Spain and which models are thieves after?
Car theft is by no means rife in Spain but it does happen and there are particular locations and specific car models that criminals target the most.
Published: 14 June 2021 15:35 CEST
Updated: 16 February 2022 08:58 CET
Nine provinces in Spain have an above average rate of car theft compared to the national average. Photo: TheDigitalWay/Pixabay
DRIVING
How you can now pay traffic fines in Spain from your phone
The 'mi DGT' app for drivers in Spain first launched two years ago, but since then it has undergone several updates. Find out what the latest changes are, including how you can now pay fines from your phone.
Published: 2 February 2022 12:36 CET
Spain's miDGT app now allows you to pay fines online. Photo: Esme Fox
