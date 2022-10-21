For members
SPANISH HABITS
Why do Spaniards find it embarrassing to eat the last bite?
You may have noticed that your Spanish friends refer to the last bite of food on a shared plate of tapas as 'la de la vergüenza' (the one to be ashamed of or embarrassed about).
Published: 11 March 2021 12:57 CET
Updated: 21 October 2022 16:19 CEST
The last piece of a serving of 'pulpo a la gallega' (octopus with paprika and olive oil), one of Galicia's most delicious treats. Photo: Noel Feans/Wikipedia
Member comments
How customs differ in different countries.
I’ve always considered that the greatest compliment you can offer the cook is to eat every crumb, and accept more if it is offered.