Where are the best places in Spain to set up a business aimed at foreigners?

If you have dreams of starting a business in Spain aimed at other foreigners, here are the best regions do it in and your potential target markets.

Published: 13 August 2020 17:01 CEST
Updated: 15 February 2022 08:37 CET
Alicante. Photo: Attila Surányi/Unsplash

Spain is very popular relocation destination, with foreigners making up around 12 percent of the population.

Even though many of them move here to improve their quality of life, there are plenty of newcomers who decide to start their own business here rather than try to get a contract job.

If you have dreams of starting a business in Spain aimed at other foreigners, here is some inspiration. 

If you want to sell fried breakfasts to the British, move to Alicante  

Everyone knowns that Spain is popular with Brits, but which regions do most of them live in? There are believed to be over 360,000 Britons living in Spain, with that number expected to increase before the Brexit transition period is over in December 2020. According to Spain’s national statistics agency, Alicante is the region favoured most by the British with over 69,000 calling it home.

There are in fact several towns in the area where the number of British people outnumber the number of locals. So, if you want to move to Spain and open up a business selling the best full English breakfasts around, then you might want to think about one of these towns: Poble Nou de Benitachell, where half of the town are British; San Fulgencio, where a third of the 8,000 people there are from the UK; or the small village of Daya Vieja, where a whopping 60 percent are British.

Alicante: Photo: Vicente Viana/Pixabay

If you want to sell Guinness to the Irish, move to Barcelona

The Catalan capital of Barcelona is home to the biggest concentration of Irish nationals in Spain. There are many different Irish groups and clubs in the city, so you can be sure to feel at home. The city already has many Irish pubs, so you’ll be in good company setting up a business to cater to the Irish population.

Barcelona of course offers a great lifestyle, with beaches and mountains within the city, plenty of art and culture, and a lively nightlife.

Barcelona. Photo: Joaquin Aranoa/Pixabay

If you want to sell imported candy bars to Americans, move to Madrid

Madrid is the most popular area to live in for Americans. Figures from Spain’s national statistics agency show that the Community of Madrid is home to more Americans than any other autonomous region in the country. It is estimated that over 10,600 Americans live there. This is more than a quarter of all American citizens in Spain. Madrid is also one of the few places in Spain where English speakers are more likely to be American than British. Americans in the capital actually make up 40 percent of the English-speaking population.

So, if you have dreams of setting up an American supermarket, importing everything from Butterfingers and Jolly Ranchers and Kool-Aid to Pop-Tarts, then Madrid would definitely be the Spanish city to do it in.

Madrid. Photo: Surya Namasté/Pixabay 

READ ALSO: What’s it like to set up a bed and breakfast in Spain?

If you want to sell preserved fish to the Swedish, move to Nerja  

If you’re thinking of setting up a company importing and selling pickled herring, cured salmon and crisp breads, then the place to go is Nerja. Nerja is a municipality in the Costa del Sol, in the province of Malaga. The town of Nerja itself has several sandy beaches, as well as a vast cave complex.

Move to Nerja and you’ll be close to all the popular Costa de Sol resorts, as well as the cultural capital of Malaga. The Swedes make up the second-largest foreign population in Nerja and many have bought second homes there. You’ll also find many Swedish groups and associations there to sell your products to.

Nerja. Photo: Manolo Franco/Pixabay

If you want to start a stroopwafel café for the Dutch, move to the Valencia region

The Valencia region is very popular with Dutch nationals, with more of them buying homes there than in any other region of Spain. The coastal area of the Costa Blanca is where most of them choose to settle. The second most popular region for Dutch is Andalusia, where there are also a lot of Dutch companies.

You could choose to set up your café, selling homemade Dutch-style caramel waffles in popular towns such as Javea, Dénia, Villajoyosa or even Alicante.

Costa Blanca. Photo: Alex Gresbek/Pixabay

If you want to open a German beer garden, move to Torrox

The Andalusian municipality of Torrox, lies to the west of Nerja and sits approximately half way between the cultural cities of Malaga and Granada. Move to Torrox and you could be spending weekends in Malaga admiring art or weekends in Granada exploring the Alhambra or gorging on free tapas.

Torrox is the most popular place in Spain for Germans with more than 3,000 residents. It is estimated in fact that around 15 percent of Torrox residents are German. There are many German businesses in the area, so you won’t have any problem fitting in, if you want to market your products to the Germans. Torrox even has its own Oktoberfest each year, so it could be the perfect spot if you’ve ever dreamed of opening a beer garden selling steins of beer and pretzels.

Torrox. Photo: Ernesto Perez/Flickr

READ ALSO: 

What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs

Third-country nationals looking to move to Spain to set up a business can do so through the Spanish government’s Entrepreneurs Law. Here’s everything you need to know about the process, the perks and who is eligible to apply.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:24 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:24 CET
Business visa for Spain
Entrepreneur visa for Spain. Photo: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay

Those looking to live in Spain via a residency visa for entrepreneurs and business activities, also known as the visado de emprendedor in Spanish, can apply for a one year visa in order to start a business here, however there are several requirements and a lot of hoops to jump through before it’s granted.

Entrepreneurial activity is considered as anything of innovative character with special economic interest for Spain. This means that it must create employment opportunities in the future, even if it doesn’t straight away. It could also mean that it creates good investment opportunities or that it involves a high level of technology to enhance the socio-economic development of Spain.

However, there are no minimum capital requirements like there are in some other countries or a minimum number of jobs that your business must create. Instead, each application will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.  

Even though there are lots of requirements and documents to submit with your application, the good news is that you will get an answer within 10 working days as to whether it’s been granted or not.  

In order to apply you must:

  • Be over 18 years old
  • Be from a non-EU country
  • Not be living in Spain illegally
  • Not have a criminal record in Spain or any country where you have lived in the past five years
  • Must not have been barred from Spain or any other countries with which it has an agreement.
  • Have the necessary economic resources for yourself and for the members of your family during the period of residency in Spain (€2,151.36 each month for the applicant and €537.84 for each family member who you are providing for).

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: How Britons can live and work in Spain after Brexit

Visa applications must be made at the Spanish Consulate in the country of origin or residence.

Although these are the pre-requisites, there are several other factors that decide whether your visa will be granted or not.

Firstly, you will have to demonstrate that you have the right qualifications and professional experience to carry out your business. Be aware that if you need to have your qualifications verified by the Spanish Ministry of Education if you work in a regulated field, it will require a further painstaking process, which currently takes two years on average.

Secondly, you will have to present a business plan and get it approved before you can apply for your visa. It will be up to the Directorate-General for International Trade and Investments (DGCOMINVER) to assess the viability of your plan.

What should I include in my business plan?

According to the Spanish government, your business plan should include the following things:

  • A description of the project, such as business activity to be performed, start date, location, planned legal form of the company, potential economic impact of the investment, description of the estimated number of jobs that may be created and their duties and qualification, planned promotion activities and sales strategy.
  • A description of the product or service you will be offering, including the innovative aspects.
  • A market analysis – an assessment of the market and expected evolution, description of the possible competitors, assessment of potential consumers and an analysis of supply and demand.
  • Financing – including the investment required, sources of financing and a financial plan.

You must also show what added value your business will have to the Spanish economy.

You may want to include things such as patents and recommendation letters to ensure it will be accepted.

You must submit it to the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office in the same area where you request the visa.

Can I bring my family members with me on this visa?

Yes, one of the good things about this visa is that you can apply for residency for you and for your family simultaneously.

You are able to bring your spouse or unmarried partner, children under 18 years old and parents who are dependent on you.

You must make sure you have the sufficient funds mentioned above to support them. 

How to apply

In order to apply you will need to submit:

  • The relevant completed application form and fee
  • Background checks
  • Proof of sufficient funds
  • Your business plan and the favourable report on it from the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office
  • Proof of private health insurance with no co-payments

All this must be sent to the Spanish consulate in your country of origin or residence.

Can I renew the visa?

Yes, you are able to renew it. In order to renew it, you will need to continue to meet all the requirements you met for the initial application. You will also have to prove that your business still enhances the Spanish economy.

This renewal will enable you to continue living in Spain for a further two years.

What about Spain’s new law for start-ups?

Spain’s new Startups Law, announced in 2021, hopes to attract foreign companies by making it easier for startups to choose Spain by giving them tax reductions. It will also entice foreign remote workers and digital nomads to Spain by creating a new special visa for them, however this is different from the current entrepreneur visa. 

The Spanish government hasn’t released all the details concerning the start-up law yet or the new remote workers visa and whether this will be connected in any way to the entrepreneurship visa, but we will be sure to keep you updated when they do. 

READ ALSO – Tax cuts and visas: Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

What if I’m already in Spain on a different visa?

If you’re already legally living in Spain and want to change over to a residence permit in order to set up a business (trabajo por cuenta propia) you can also do so.

According to the Spanish government, you will need to send your application to Large Business and Strategic Groups Unit (Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos (UGE-CE).

You will need the form or modelo EX-07.

The requisites are similar in that you need to prove that you have the realvant qualifications and experience, proof that you have sufficient economic investment.

You will also need to create and present a business plan and will need to submit it to one of these following organisations for approval. 

·       Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Empresarios y Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA)

·       Unión de Profesionales y Trabajadores Autónomos (UPTA)

·       Confederación Intersectorial de Autónomos del Estado Español (CIAE)

·       Organización de Profesionales y Autónomos (OPA)

·       Unión de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos y Emprendedores (UATAE)

Your residence permit will also be initially for two years, instead of one. The only downside is that it will take 30 working days to process, rather than 10.

