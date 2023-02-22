For members
SPANISH TRADITIONS
Why does Spain bury a sardine to mark the start of Lent?
Every carnival season in Spain, mock funeral parades with weeping widows take place for the ceremonial burial of a fish.
Published: 24 February 2020 13:00 CET
Updated: 22 February 2023 14:37 CET
Updated: 22 February 2023 14:37 CET
Spanish women dressed in widow outfits 'cry' during the sardine burial ceremony in Madrid. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
For members
FOOD & DRINK
Why does Valencia have so many blooming oranges?
Valencia has long been associated with the sweet orange fruit and there is even a type of orange that is named after the region. So why does the Spanish city have 12,000 orange trees and what's the history behind it all?
Published: 22 February 2023 10:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments