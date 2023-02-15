The ultimate guide to Spain’s craziest carnivals

Basque bigfoots in Ituren and Zubieta, Navarre

Old habits die hard, especially ancient ones in the Basque Country and Navarre. Carnival traditions in the villages of Ituren and Zubieta (Navarre) see locals dress up as wild beasts from head to toe as they march through the streets escorted by Joalduns, “those who carry the bells” to scare away the evil spirits. Similar medieval traditions revolving around farming and animal herding are also found in Slovenia and Bulgaria.

Bellringers, known as “Joaldunak” in Basque language and a man dressed as Hartza (bear) (C) march with big cowbells tied to their backs during the ancient carnival of Zubieta. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Meet the giants in Solsona, Catalonia

Keep an eye out for the giants roaming the streets of Solsona. Photo: Solsona Turismo

In Solsona, Catalonia, carnival festivities have a long history. Under Franco, the celebrations were forbidden, however, the city was the first to begin celebrating again after his death. This carnival gives you the opportunity to experience some Catalan cultural traditions, chief among them the parade of the gegants (giants) or the symbolic hanging of the (Catalan) donkey.

Arrival of the birds in Villarrobledo, Castilla-La Mancha

Carnival in Villarrobledo begins with the arrival of the birds. Photo: carnaval.villarrobledo.com

The carnival in Villarrobledo is another one with a long history which goes back to the 19th century. Traditionally, the festivities begin on the Thursday with the Llegada de los Juanes, a parade of people wearing bird masks. They are the opening act for ten days full of costumes, fun and fiestas. There is also a children’s carnival with its own costume competition.

Carnaval del Vino de Haro, La Rioja

Enjoy wine at the Carnival de Haro in La Rioja. Source: Turismo La Rioja

In La Rioja, of course wine plays a major role in the carnival celebrations with lots of bodegas taking part. Each year also has a theme, whether that’s Murder on the Orient Express they did one year or the Wild West. Salute!

Gay carnival in Sitges, Catalonia

A reveller parades during Sitges Gay Carnival. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

More than 250,000 people flock to the coastal town of Sitges about 35 kilometres from Barcelona for one of the biggest gay carnivals in the world. The week is packed with parades, parties and shows and the gay-friendly town opens its doors to thousands of revellers. By the way, this one is also said to be one of the safest street festivals in the world. The best party night is on Saturday!

Drink and sing in Cádiz, Andalusia

A carnival choir entertains the crowds in Cadiz. Photo: AFP

The carnival in Cádiz is one of the most famous in Spain, dating back to the 16th century. These days it’s all about dressing up and poking fun at politicians and people in the news, as well as the usual eating and drinking of course.

Feeling devilish in Luzón, Castilla–La Mancha

A girl sporting horns on her head and grease on her face performs as a “Diablo de Luzon” during carnival. Photo: DANI POZO / AFP

During the festival of the devils in Luzón, near Guadalajara, local men paint their faces with oil and soot, don horns and cowbells to transform into devils. Records show the carnival dates back to the 14th century.