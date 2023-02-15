The ultimate guide to Spain’s craziest carnivals

In the week leading up to Lent, Spain plays host to some of the world’s biggest and best carnivals.
There are also numerous smaller carnivals, many of them with roots going back hundreds of years, which really capture the imagination.
Spaniards in locations across the country take great pleasure and pride in dressing up, play fighting and letting off steam before the belt-tightening of Lent.
If you’re spending carnival in Galicia, chances are you’ll get more than just a spot of rain. So why not take it a step further and get involved in a full-on mud battle? In the town of Laza locals engaged in a friendly war where rags drenched in mud are thrown at random at everyone taking part. Laza Carnival also offers an alternative to those who don’t want to wash mud out of their hair for a week. Os Peliqueiros, seen in the image wearing odd traditional clothing and creepy masks, are ancestral figures thought to represent Galician taxmen in the 16th century. Up to 150 run through the streets of this small town in northern Spain, whipping anyone who gets in their way.
Billed as the best place to celebrate carnival outside of Rio de Janeiro, the Santa Cruz carnival in Tenerife draws crowds of 400,000 and involves street parties, parades, satirical street bands and of course, the crowning of a carnival queen. Full details of events found HERE.
You can’t get much glitzier than the annual carnival celebration in Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria. The surreal nature and extravagant costumes seen at each year’s pageant are a feast for the senses, making the event just as popular as the standard Carnival Queen election in neighbouring Tenerife. Anyone can take part in the drag gala, but only a handful of women have taken to the stage since the celebration began in 1998.
Mad masks in Carrizo de la Ribera, Castilla y León
Join the antruejos and celebrate carnival in Carrizo de la Ribera. Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP
Another carnival with cowbells, this time, locals dress up as characters called ‘antruejos‘ (shown in picture, above), terrifying-looking figures that you definitely wouldn’t want to meet on a dark night. It takes place in the town of Carrizo de la Ribera in Castilla y León.
Los Indianos festival sees thousands of people dressed in white take to the streets of La Palma (Canaries) and chuck talcum powder at each other for hours on end. The fiesta’s name refers to the Canarian migrants who sought a better life in Latin America in the 19th century and were greeted warmly on their return to the island of La Palma. As for the talcum tossing, it’s thought to be linked to the disinfectant powder sprinkled on the travellers to avoid the spread of disease.
It may come as no surprise that one Spanish town has linked two of the country’s greatest traditions together: bull running and Carnival. After all, if being chased by a 700-kilo beast seemed foolish enough already, doing it in fancy dress seems to make sense somehow. Head to Ciudad Rodrigo near Salamanca (west Spain) for El Carnaval del Toro.
Old habits die hard, especially ancient ones in the Basque Country and Navarre. Carnival traditions in the villages of Ituren and Zubieta (Navarre) see locals dress up as wild beasts from head to toe as they march through the streets escorted by Joalduns, “those who carry the bells” to scare away the evil spirits. Similar medieval traditions revolving around farming and animal herding are also found in Slovenia and Bulgaria.
Carnival in Villarrobledo begins with the arrival of the birds. Photo: carnaval.villarrobledo.com
The carnival in Villarrobledo is another one with a long history which goes back to the 19th century. Traditionally, the festivities begin on the Thursday with the Llegada de los Juanes, a parade of people wearing bird masks. They are the opening act for ten days full of costumes, fun and fiestas. There is also a children’s carnival with its own costume competition.
Carnaval del Vino de Haro, La Rioja
Enjoy wine at the Carnival de Haro in La Rioja. Source: Turismo La Rioja
In La Rioja, of course wine plays a major role in the carnival celebrations with lots of bodegas taking part. Each year also has a theme, whether that’s Murder on the Orient Express they did one year or the Wild West. Salute!
Gay carnival in Sitges, Catalonia
A reveller parades during Sitges Gay Carnival. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP
More than 250,000 people flock to the coastal town of Sitges about 35 kilometres from Barcelona for one of the biggest gay carnivals in the world. The week is packed with parades, parties and shows and the gay-friendly town opens its doors to thousands of revellers. By the way, this one is also said to be one of the safest street festivals in the world. The best party night is on Saturday!
Drink and sing in Cádiz, Andalusia
A carnival choir entertains the crowds in Cadiz. Photo: AFP
The carnival in Cádiz is one of the most famous in Spain, dating back to the 16th century. These days it’s all about dressing up and poking fun at politicians and people in the news, as well as the usual eating and drinking of course.
Feeling devilish in Luzón, Castilla–La Mancha
A girl sporting horns on her head and grease on her face performs as a “Diablo de Luzon” during carnival. Photo: DANI POZO / AFP
El Gallo de Carnaval in Mecerreyes, Castilla y León
Revellers dressed as Zarramacos, wearing handmade costumes made with ropes, bones, or leaves during the celebration of “El Gallo de Carnaval” in Mecerreyes. Photo: CESAR MANSO / AFP
This carnival’s name literally translates to “The Carnival’s Rooster” and takes place in Mecerreyes, Burgos. It is celebrated with lots of singing, dancing, but the main part consists of characters called Zarramacos who protect the Gallo or rooster from being attacked. One person dresses as the rooster, while participants also throw feathers and resin.
Burial of the sardine, all over Spain
The burial of the sardine often marks the end of carnival in Spain. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP
Celebrations turn a bit too surreal in many parts of Spain when on Ash Wednesday the streets are jam-packed with fake weeping widows, men and women, who follow a giant polystyrene sardine to its burial. The message behind the funeral parody is more symbolic than it may initially seem: the sardine represents life’s excesses and its burning at the stake, the purge of such vices and the rebirth of our souls.