Two dead and eight injured in explosion at Catalan chemical plant

<p><span style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">The cause of the blast at the IQOXE facility -- which specialises in the </span><span style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">production of ethylene oxide, glycol and propylene oxide -- was not </span><span style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">immediately known.</span></p><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Spain's civil protection authority insisted that no toxic substances had been detected in the surrounding area.</span></p><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Firefighters moved in to put out the blaze, which was said to have begun in an ethylene oxide tank, and to "cool down the adjacent tanks".</span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;"> </span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">29 dotacions <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bomberscat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bomberscat</a> ara mateix en l'incendi d'indústria de la Canonja. Continuem treballant en l'extinció del tanc afectat i protegint els veïns. Continuem revisant el recinte per si hi haguessin quedat persones atrapades <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLASEQCAT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLASEQCAT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenciescat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emergenciescat</a> <a href="https://t.co/InI8oTb9Q6">pic.twitter.com/InI8oTb9Q6</a></p>— Bombers (@bomberscat) <a href="https://twitter.com/bomberscat/status/1217178379910373376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Emergency services said eight people had been injured, including two with </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">severe burns, following the explosion at La Canonja, a town in Tarragona </span><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">province.</span></p><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Video footage showed high flames and columns of smoke around the complex. </span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Vídeo del moment de l'explosió a la petroquímica de Tarragona. Seguiu l'última hora a VilaWeb <a href="https://t.co/7tJL9AtChp">https://t.co/7tJL9AtChp</a> <a href="https://t.co/y7JHcwfIpS">pic.twitter.com/y7JHcwfIpS</a></p>— VilaWeb (@VilaWeb) <a href="https://twitter.com/VilaWeb/status/1217152212297768961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Accident a la petroquímica ⁉️⁉️⁉️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/campdetarragona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#campdetarragona</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/petro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#petro</a> <a href="https://t.co/DKHoVl6KbV">pic.twitter.com/DKHoVl6KbV</a></p>— Lourdes Cadena (@Lourdetess) <a href="https://twitter.com/Lourdetess/status/1217141022096084992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">The person who was killed had been in a nearby house destroyed in the blast, the civil protection service said.</span></p><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">The other was worker at the plant who burnt body was discovered on Wednesday morning at the plant.</span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Explosió a Tarragona 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/324cat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@324cat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Diari_Mes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Diari_Mes</a> <a href="https://t.co/XefmUMWup3">pic.twitter.com/XefmUMWup3</a></p>— Sergi Pons (@ponsergi) <a href="https://twitter.com/ponsergi/status/1217141453677383680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Local authorities urged residents in the immediate vicinity to remain indoors, while the civil protection unit said the air was free of toxic substances.</span></p><p><span class="im" style="color: rgb(80, 0, 80); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "the necessary support" to the Catalan authorities.</span></p>