Two dead and eight injured in explosion at Catalan chemical plant

The cause of the blast at the IQOXE facility -- which specialises in the production of ethylene oxide, glycol and propylene oxide -- was not immediately known.

Spain's civil protection authority insisted that no toxic substances had been detected in the surrounding area.

Firefighters moved in to put out the blaze, which was said to have begun in an ethylene oxide tank, and to "cool down the adjacent tanks".

29 dotacions #bomberscat ara mateix en l'incendi d'indústria de la Canonja. Continuem treballant en l'extinció del tanc afectat i protegint els veïns. Continuem revisant el recinte per si hi haguessin quedat persones atrapades #PLASEQCAT @emergenciescat pic.twitter.com/InI8oTb9Q6 — Bombers (@bomberscat) January 14, 2020

Emergency services said eight people had been injured, including two with severe burns, following the explosion at La Canonja, a town in Tarragona province.

Video footage showed high flames and columns of smoke around the complex.

Vídeo del moment de l'explosió a la petroquímica de Tarragona. Seguiu l'última hora a VilaWeb https://t.co/7tJL9AtChp pic.twitter.com/y7JHcwfIpS — VilaWeb (@VilaWeb) January 14, 2020

The person who was killed had been in a nearby house destroyed in the blast, the civil protection service said.

The other was worker at the plant who burnt body was discovered on Wednesday morning at the plant.

Local authorities urged residents in the immediate vicinity to remain indoors, while the civil protection unit said the air was free of toxic substances.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "the necessary support" to the Catalan authorities.