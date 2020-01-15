Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Two dead and eight injured in explosion at Catalan chemical plant

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 January 2020
09:56 CET+01:00
cataloniaexplosion

Share this article

Two dead and eight injured in explosion at Catalan chemical plant
Photo of the smoke plume caused by the explosion taken by @ponsergi / Twitter
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
15 January 2020
09:56 CET+01:00
Two people were killed and eight others injured following an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in northeast Spain on Tuesday, regional authorities said.

The cause of the blast at the IQOXE facility -- which specialises in the production of ethylene oxide, glycol and propylene oxide -- was not immediately known.

Spain's civil protection authority insisted that no toxic substances had been detected in the surrounding area.

Firefighters moved in to put out the blaze, which was said to have begun in an ethylene oxide tank, and to "cool down the adjacent tanks".   

Emergency services said eight people had been injured, including two with severe burns, following the explosion at La Canonja, a town in Tarragona province.

Video footage showed high flames and columns of smoke around the complex.   

 

 

The person who was killed had been in a nearby house destroyed in the blast, the civil protection service said.

The other was worker at the plant who burnt body was discovered on Wednesday morning at the plant.

Local authorities urged residents in the immediate vicinity to remain indoors, while the civil protection unit said the air was free of toxic substances.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "the necessary support" to the Catalan authorities.

 
cataloniaexplosion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Why Spain loves the Three Kings more than Santa
  2. How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Spain
  3. Police sprinting champ bags Spanish purse snatchers
  4. Catalan Christmas inflatable hacked to shout 'Long live Spain!'
  5. Five reasons the Madrid climate talks failed

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
View all notices
Post a new notice