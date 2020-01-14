Storm Brendan: Spain braced for big freeze

Storm Brendan is sweeping south after battering the UK and northern Europe with rain and gales. Trees were uprooted, flights cancelled and power lines downed on Monday in the storms.

Evolución de la situación en superficie para las próximas 72 horas, https://t.co/XZgPFkyP2Q pic.twitter.com/E2i6l7bmRG — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 14, 2020

On Tuesday the storm is set to arrive in Spain causing temperatures to plummet below freezing in the northern half of the peninsula after a balmy start to January.

14/01 09:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por viento y/o costeros para hoy en Galicia y Asturias . Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:01 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/92MEYDjtUa — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 14, 2020

AEMET have issued yellow alert for freezing temperatures with parts of Aragon expected to experience temperatures of -8C with Cuenca recorded as the coldest place in Spain at -10C.

Temperaturas🌡️ más bajas alcanzadas hoy hasta las 09 UTC en nuestra red de estaciones principales y automáticas. Datos PROVISIONALEShttps://t.co/z2ks50dEf4 pic.twitter.com/ZUsDfJ4GPc — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 14, 2020

Castilla-La Mancha also has a yellow warning with the mercury dropping to below -4C in Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo.

Madrid will also see freezing temperatures possible reaching -5C even in the city.

While Avila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria in Castile and León will be even colder.

The stronger orange alerts have been issued for parts of Galicia where waves will reach up to 7 metres with wind speeds over 100kmph

Neighbouring Asturias and Cantabria will also see strong winds and rough seas and have yellow warnings in place.

