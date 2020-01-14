Storm Brendan: Spain braced for big freeze

<p>Storm Brendan is sweeping south after battering the UK and northern Europe with rain and gales. Trees were uprooted, flights cancelled and power lines downed on Monday in the storms.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Evolución de la situación en superficie para las próximas 72 horas, <a href="https://t.co/XZgPFkyP2Q">https://t.co/XZgPFkyP2Q</a> <a href="https://t.co/E2i6l7bmRG">pic.twitter.com/E2i6l7bmRG</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1216993589445701633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>On Tuesday the storm is set to arrive in Spain causing temperatures to plummet below freezing in the northern half of the peninsula after a balmy start to January. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">14/01 09:01 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEMET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEMET</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> nivel naranja por viento y/o costeros para hoy en Galicia y Asturias . Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:01 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite <a href="https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto">https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto</a> <a href="https://t.co/92MEYDjtUa">https://t.co/92MEYDjtUa</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1216993610421428224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>AEMET have issued yellow alert for freezing temperatures with parts of Aragon expected to experience temperatures of -8C with Cuenca recorded as the coldest place in Spain at -10C.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Temperaturas🌡️ más bajas alcanzadas hoy hasta las 09 UTC en nuestra red de estaciones principales y automáticas. Datos PROVISIONALES<a href="https://t.co/z2ks50dEf4">https://t.co/z2ks50dEf4</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZUsDfJ4GPc">pic.twitter.com/ZUsDfJ4GPc</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1217008815989755904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>Castilla-La Mancha also has a yellow warning with the mercury dropping to below -4C in Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo.</p><p>Madrid will also see freezing temperatures possible reaching -5C even in the city.</p><p>While Avila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria in Castile and León will be even colder.</p><p>The stronger orange alerts have been issued for parts of Galicia where waves will reach up to 7 metres with wind speeds over 100kmph</p><p>Neighbouring Asturias and Cantabria will also see strong winds and rough seas and have yellow warnings in place.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20200110/seven-very-spanish-ways-to-beat-the-january-blues">Seven very Spanish ways to beat the January blues</a></strong></p>