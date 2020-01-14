Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Storm Brendan: Spain braced for big freeze

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 January 2020
11:00 CET+01:00
winterweather

Share this article

Storm Brendan: Spain braced for big freeze
File photo of a snowy street in Spain. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 January 2020
11:00 CET+01:00
Spain’s meteorological agency has issued warnings for 24 provinces across nine regions of the country on Tuesday warning of plummeting temperatures, fierce winds and big waves.

Storm Brendan is sweeping south after battering the UK and northern Europe with rain and gales. Trees were uprooted, flights cancelled and power lines downed on Monday in the storms.

On Tuesday the storm is set to arrive in Spain causing temperatures to plummet below freezing in the northern half of the peninsula after a balmy start to January.  

AEMET have issued yellow alert for freezing temperatures with parts of Aragon expected to experience temperatures of -8C with Cuenca recorded as the coldest place in Spain at -10C.

Castilla-La Mancha also has a yellow warning with the mercury dropping to below -4C in Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo.

Madrid will also see freezing temperatures possible reaching -5C even in the city.

While Avila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria in Castile and León will be even colder.

The stronger orange alerts have been issued for parts of Galicia where waves will reach up to 7 metres with wind speeds over 100kmph

Neighbouring Asturias and Cantabria will also see strong winds and rough seas and have yellow warnings in place.

READ MORE: Seven very Spanish ways to beat the January blues

 
winterweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Why Spain loves the Three Kings more than Santa
  2. How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Spain
  3. Police sprinting champ bags Spanish purse snatchers
  4. Catalan Christmas inflatable hacked to shout 'Long live Spain!'
  5. Five reasons the Madrid climate talks failed

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
View all notices
Post a new notice