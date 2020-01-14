OPINION: Why Valencia is the best place to live in Spain

Lots of places have reasons to live there, the good may outweigh the bad anywhere.

Asturias may be more visually spectacular, the Basque Country may have the best gastronomy, Barcelona may be more international in outlook, Madrid may be more of a 24 hour city and Albacete… well best not to say anything about Albacete, maybe it has more cheese.

But let’s look at the combination of factors which make Valencia the best place to live in Spain. It’s the heady mix that make it the best.

The Climate

The World Health Organisation loves the climate around Valencia. It describes the Northern Costa Blanca and Valencia as having the ideal climate, not too hot, not too dry (so it’s green), and with plenty of sunshine so you get your Vitamin D hit regularly.

When you ally this to the sea breeze that picks up in the afternoons to blow away the cobwebs and any excess pollution that tends to hang over cities such as Madrid then you have a healthy environment to live in.

And that sea breeze means that summer temperatures max out around the 32-35ºC mark as opposed to 40-45ºC like in Murcia, Sevilla, Madrid and other rather inhospitable places in the summer (Notwithstanding the odd really hot day, even here we can’t avoid climate change)

Sunset Over the Albufera. Photo: Graham Hunt/ https://valencia-property.com

The Look

A Medieval centre, a Modernist Millenium project in the City of Arts and Sciences, a wonderful riverbed park, a superb city beach, beautiful turn of the century architecture with amazing facades, magnificent modern sports facilities, excellent shopping centres, a light railway and metro, safe bike lanes, tree lined avenues, university campuses, public parks and spaces all under endless blue skies, Valencia gives good value for your photos, your eyes and your envious glances from your friends and family once they know you live here and you constantly remind them.



Photo: Graham Hunt/ https://valencia-property.com

The Culture