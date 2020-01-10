Cocido and siesta: How to survive winter in Madrid

When the mercury plummets and the skies open then do what the Madrileños it’s time to tuck into the city’s most famous dish.

You can find it at restaurants across the capital as the Menu del Dia, starting with a rich broth before being served up a deep bowl of the chunky meat and veg as the main dish.

Be warned: It’s so filling that you might need to sleep it off with a siesta.

Which is why, one Madrid hotel has cornered the market with its offer of cocido and siesta Sunday special.

The boutique Hotel Indigo Madrid Gran Vía has designed the perfect combination with its package of a traditional Cocido Madrileño at its restaurant, El Gato Canalla, followed by a three hour room stay in the hotel upstairs to sleep it off.

Available every Sunday unitil March 1st for €45.

But for those of you who don’t want to stray out into the rain you can try to recreate it at home with The Local’s favourite recipe (serves 6):

Ingredients

400 g chickpeas

250 g veal, cut into 5cm chunks

140 g chunks of Serrano ham

1 5” ham bone

1 3” chunk of veal bone marrow

140g 5cm thick bacon chunks

1 large 25cm chorizo cut into thick slices

Morcilla (optional) cut into thick slices

2 cloves of garlic

1 onion

2 large carrots

2 potatoes

1 cup fideos (fine pasta noodles)

Water, enough to cover the ingredients plus five centimetres more.

Olive oil

Salt

Instructions

Allow garbanzo beans to sit in water overnight. drain excess water and set aside. Peel the garlic, onion, carrots and potatoes and set aside. Cook veal, bones, chorizo and ham in a large pot in just enough water to cover. Add salt to taste. When the water begins to boil, remove the excess foam. After an hour, add the chickpeas, garlic, onion and carrots, whole. Cover pot and simmer for an hour and a half. Drain the stock and reserve the rest of the ingredients on a platter. Put the stock back into the same pot and use it to cook the noodles. In a different pot, boil the peeled potatoes. Drain and place along with the rest of the ingredients you reserved. Cut the cooked vegetables into big chunks and add to the meat platter.

Enjoy! Then snooze.

