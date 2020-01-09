Spain's news in English

January sales: Renfe offer cut price rail tickets on routes across Spain

The Local
9 January 2020
09:39 CET+01:00
January sales: Renfe offer cut price rail tickets on routes across Spain
Photo: AFP
Spain’s state rail operator is offering discount tickets in a January ‘rebajas’ that lasts until Friday.

Journeys on the high speed AVE routes as well as other long distance routes are being discounted up to 70 percent on trips between now and the end of February.

The limited promotion even sees tickets between Madrid and Barcelona on sale for just €32.65 one way, less than a third of the usual full-price ticket, while the trip between Madrid and Valencia can  be found for as little as €22.15.

Reduced tickets are limited and are non-changeable and non-refundable. They can be purchased online via the Renfe website or App, but also by telephone, at the ticket office in Renfe stations or at post offices.

Renfe is preparing to launch its low-cost high-speed service between Madrid and Barcelona by Easter.

The current AVE service hurtles the 621km (386 miles) between Madrid and Barcelona in under three hours reaching a speed above 310 km/h.

The route was inaugurated in 2008 and competes with flights between the two cities  but tickets cost an average of €98 each way, although cheaper deals are available to savvy travellers who book in advance.

The new budget service is designed to attract a younger generation who generally make the journey by coach.

