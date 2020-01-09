January sales: Renfe offer cut price rail tickets on routes across Spain

<p>Journeys on the high speed AVE routes as well as other long distance routes are being discounted up to 70 percent on trips between now and the end of February.</p><p>The limited promotion even sees tickets between Madrid and Barcelona on sale for just €32.65 one way, less than a third of the usual full-price ticket, while the trip between Madrid and Valencia can be found for as little as €22.15.</p><p>Reduced tickets are limited and are non-changeable and non-refundable. They can be purchased online via the Renfe website or App, but also by telephone, at the ticket office in Renfe stations or at post offices.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">¡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YoVoy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YoVoy</a> de rebajas!🚄Descuentos de hasta un 70% si compras los días 8, 9 y 10 de enero, para viajar en enero y febrero 🥳.Compra tus billetes en taquillas, oficinas de Correos ✉️, en el 912 320 320 ☎️ y en nuestra página web👉<a href="https://t.co/tTq8BI4Q19">https://t.co/tTq8BI4Q19</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oaps4uSsxD">pic.twitter.com/Oaps4uSsxD</a></p>— Renfe (@Renfe) <a href="https://twitter.com/Renfe/status/1214815101775237120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>Renfe is preparing to launch its low-cost high-speed service between Madrid and Barcelona by Easter.</p><p>The current AVE service hurtles the 621km (386 miles) between Madrid and Barcelona in under three hours reaching a speed above 310 km/h.</p><p>The route was inaugurated in 2008 and competes with flights between the two cities but tickets cost an average of €98 each way, although cheaper deals are available to savvy travellers who book in advance.</p><p>The new budget service is designed to attract a younger generation who generally make the journey by coach.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191211/introducing-avlo-spains-new-low-cost-high-speed-bright-purple-rail-service">Introducing Avlo: Spain's new low-cost, high-speed (bright purple) rail service</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190617/everything-you-need-to-know-about-travelling-by-train-in-spain">Spain by train: Everything you need to know about rail travel</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190607/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-high-speed-train-to-granada">What you need to k</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190607/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-high-speed-train-to-granada">now about the new high speed train to Granada</a></strong></li></ul>