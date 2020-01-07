Costa Blanca street seller wins residency in Spain for heroic act

<p>Gorgui Lamine Sow, a 20-year-old who arrived by boat in Spain in 2017 and has been making a meagre living selling jewellery on Denia's sea front, saved the life of Alex Caudeli in early December.</p><p>He was walking down a street in Denia on Spain's eastern Mediterranean coast when he heard screams and saw smoke pouring from a first-floor window.</p><p>He climbed the iron bars of the front door before entering the burning apartment from the balcony, and then emerged with the man who uses a walker slung over his shoulder, carrying him down a ladder that had been set up by a neighbour.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578398187_80081314-10156657213792093-2292762450090524672-n-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">The dramatic rescue was caught on camer by neighbour Roberta Etter</i></p><p>Denia city hall quickly asked Spain's central government to give Sow a residents permit, a request backed by nearly 90,000 people who signed a petition hailing him as a "model citizen".</p><p>Spain's labour and immigration ministry said last Friday that it had granted Sow residency in recognition of his "act of courage and service to the community". </p><p>After the rescue, Sow told The Local that he sleeps beside his partner and eight-month-old daughter on a mattress on the floor seaside town of Gandia, and travels 40 kilometres (25 miles) by bus every day to Denia to sell bracelets and necklaces on the streets, a common job for undocumented migrants in Spain.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191211/petition-launched-to-demand-residency-for-denias-street-hawker-hero">Could street hawker hero be rewarded with Spanish residency and a right to work?</a></strong></li><li><strong></strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191209/i-may-be-poor-but-i-have-a-heart-denias-heroic-street-vendor">'I may be poor but I have a heart': Costa Blanca's street hawker tells of saving man from building</a></strong></li><li><strong></strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191209/thank-you-for-saving-my-life-disabled-man-message-to-hero-mi">'Thank you, you're a hero': Costa Blanca man saved from burning building by mystery street seller</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578398155_img-2551-1-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Gorgui with his girlfriend and their 7-month old daughter in Denia. Photo: Roberta Etter</i></span></p><p>“It's true that I am poor, that I don't have money but I have a heart,” he told The Local. “I have a heart that wants to help people and I knew I could save him."</p><p>Writing about the rescue in an appeal for funds launched on Go Fund Me this week, Caudeli said: "Not all heroes wear capes and Gorgui is the example of that. Thanks to him, I'm alive."</p><p>He explained about his mobility issues and said that he was unable to escape from his home if not for a miracle.</p><p>"And in this case, my miracle had a name: Gorgui Lamine Sow, a 20-year-old Senegalese who did not hesitate to put his life at risk to save mine and that of my puppy," he wrote.</p><div>He is appealing for donations both for himself, because he lost everything in the fire and is now living in a squat nearby, and for his rescuer.</div><div>"I will be eternally grateful to Gorgui, but given my precarious situation I have nothing to offer. Therefore, I ask for the maximum help to help him realise his dream, have a decent life and a stable job. And at the same time, give me a hand too."</div><div>For those wishing to make a contribution the Go Fund Me appeal can be found <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayudanos-a-cambiar-nuestras-vidas-tras-el-incendio?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet">HERE</a>: </div>