Brexit, the Withdrawal Agreement and the transition period: Send us your questions

It's now less than a month until the Brexit date of January 31st and although we hesitate to make concrete predictions where this process is concerned, it does look very likely that it will happen this time.

Three previous 'Brexit days' have come and gone without the UK actually leaving the EU, but this one will likely be different.

The matter still needs to be formally voted on by both the UK and EU parliaments, but with a Withdrawal Agreement in place and a strong majority for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, leaving with a deal in January now seems plausible.

If the UK does indeed leave with a deal on January 31st, the transition period will then begin. This currently runs until December 2020, but it is possible it could be extended.

So what does all this mean for British people living in Spain, or those who regularly visit the country?

