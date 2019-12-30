Saudi sentences Yemeni to death over Spanish theatre group stabbings

<p>The court also sentenced an accomplice to 12 and a half years in jail for the November 11 attack during a live performance in Riyadh, which state media linked to militant group Al-Qaeda, and which Madrid said left four performers wounded.</p><p>"The criminal court issues a preliminary ruling handing the death sentence to the perpetrator of the terrorist attack... in Riyadh," the official Al-Ekhbariya television reported.</p><p>The assailant, identified by Saudi police as a 33-year-old Yemeni, went on a stabbing spree during a musical in the capital's King Abdullah Park, one of the venues hosting the two-month "Riyadh Season" entertainment festival.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">⚡️URGENTE: Una persona acuchilla a varios actores y actrices durante una función en un teatro de Riyadh, Arabia Saudí. El momento en que se produce el ataque.<a href="https://t.co/tgTLvylTs7">pic.twitter.com/tgTLvylTs7</a></p>— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) <a href="https://twitter.com/MundoEConflicto/status/1193988666416357377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>It was the first such assault since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing restrictions on entertainment.</p><p>Last week, Al-Ekhbariya said the attacker took orders from an Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, but so far there has been no claim of responsibility from the group.</p><p>Al-Ekhbariya did not offer any details on his alleged accomplice.</p><p>Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels and has also been involved in the fight against Al-Qaeda.</p><p>Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group's most dangerous branch.</p><p>Observers also point at burbling resentment among arch-conservatives in the kingdom over the government's multi-billion dollar entertainment push as it seeks to lure foreign tourists and diversify its economy away from oil.</p><p>De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pursued sweeping social reforms that mark the biggest cultural shakeup in the kingdom's modern history, allowing mixed-gender concerts and the reopening of cinemas.</p><p>Although the reforms are wildly popular among Saudi Arabia's mainly young population, they risk angering religious hardliners in the deeply conservative nation.</p><p>Earlier this year, campaigners reported the arrest of religious scholar Omar al-Muqbil after he criticised the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) for "erasing Saudi society's original identity".</p><p>The reforms come as the OPEC kingpin, hit hard by low oil prices, seeks to boost domestic spending and diversify its economy.</p><p>Saudis currently splurge billions of dollars annually to see films and visit amusement parks in neighbouring tourist hubs like Dubai and Bahrain.</p><p>Critics say loosening social strictures is a diversionary tactic to make citizens more acquiescent and blunt public frustration over an economic downturn and an intensifying crackdown on dissent.</p><p>The kingdom has also faced intense international scrutiny over its human rights record since last year's killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's consulate in Istanbul.</p><p>And nearly a dozen women activists were arrested for demanding the right to drive, just weeks before the kingdom lifted the ban on female motorists last year.</p><p>In July, American rapper Nicki Minaj pulled out of a concert in Saudi Arabia in what she described as a show of support for women's and gay rights in the kingdom.</p>