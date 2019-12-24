Police sprinting champ bags Spanish purse snatchers

<p>The pair snatched the bag on Friday from a man who had just been to a bank in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city's emergency services said on its official Twitter feed. </p><p>He quickly alerted the police, saying the bag snatchers had fled in a car. After realising the police were on their tail, they abandoned the car and tried to run -- but were quickly outpaced, Seville's ABC newspaper reported.</p><p>"The suspects, who had just stolen more than 3,000 euros in Seville, didn't know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European masters record for 400 metres," the emergency services tweeted.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">No sabían los detenidos, tras robar más de 3.000€ en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sevilla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sevilla</a>, que uno de los agentes de Policía Local (en la foto) que le perseguía es Campeón del Mundo 4x400, Récord de Europa y Campeón de España de 400m en la categoría Máster<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gobernaci%C3%B3n?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gobernación</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ayto_Sevilla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ayto_Sevilla</a><a href="https://t.co/fq6Fl9yuEX">https://t.co/fq6Fl9yuEX</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cl7eDAe3dR">pic.twitter.com/Cl7eDAe3dR</a></p>— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) <a href="https://twitter.com/EmergenciasSev/status/1208499354983653378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 21, 2019</a></blockquote><p>"Running for 200-300 metres, I can do that" very quickly, the police officer told Antena3 television, giving his name only as Sergio. And on collaring one of the crooks, Sergio could not resist telling him: "You've had a bit of bad luck, mate!"</p>