What will the weather be like this Christmas in Spain?

<p>Spain won’t be getting a white Christmas this year, with temperatures across much of the country expected to rise by several degrees and clear skies forecast for much of the territory.</p><p>In southern and eastern Spain, the mercury is expected to go over 20C, a difference of up 10C compared to last weekend’s temperatures.</p><p>This good weather forecast is in stark contrast to the heavy rain and strong winds that have wreaked havoc in Spain, Portugal and France over the past few days, a meteorological phenomenon named ‘Elsa’ that has <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191222/storm-continues-to-batter-spain-france-as-death-toll-rises-to-eight">cost six people their lives in Spain</a>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577094201_christmas-temperatures-spain.png" style="width: 640px; height: 456px;" /></p><p>Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas day are forecast to reach 22C in the city of Seville in Spain’s southern region of Andalusia.</p><p>In the neighbouring autonomous community of Extremadura temperatures will also go over 20C.</p><p>In Alicante on Spain’s eastern coastline the mercury could also rise to 24C. Similarly mild and sunny weather is expected across the Valencian community and Murcia. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577094592_christmas-eve-weather-spain.png" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Screenshot: AEMET'S Christmas Eve forecast</span></p><p>Barcelona will get a rather pleasant 17C on Christmas Eve, going up to 20C on Christmas Day, Spain’s national weather agency AEMET reported.</p><p>A similar situation is in store for the Spanish capital Madrid, where Christmas daytime temperatures will experience highs between 15 and 18C over the two-day festive period.</p><p>The only regions that are forecast to get some rain over Christmas are the Canary Islands and Spain’s northeastern regions of Galicia and Asturias. </p>