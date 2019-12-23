Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

What will the weather be like this Christmas in Spain?

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
10:32 CET+01:00

Share this article

What will the weather be like this Christmas in Spain?
People in southern and eastern Spain could quite easily spend this Christmas on the beach. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
10:32 CET+01:00
Warm temperatures and clear skies will bring a balmy Christmas to much of Spain, despite the extreme rainfall and wind that have battered some parts of the country over the past few days.

Spain won’t be getting a white Christmas this year, with temperatures across much of the country expected to rise by several degrees and clear skies forecast for much of the territory.

In southern and eastern Spain, the mercury is expected to go over 20C, a difference of up 10C compared to last weekend’s temperatures.

This good weather forecast is in stark contrast to the heavy rain and strong winds that have wreaked havoc in Spain, Portugal and France over the past few days, a meteorological phenomenon named ‘Elsa’ that has cost six people their lives in Spain.

Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas day are forecast to reach 22C in the city of Seville in Spain’s southern region of Andalusia.

In the neighbouring autonomous community of Extremadura temperatures will also go over 20C.

In Alicante on Spain’s eastern coastline the mercury could also rise to 24C. Similarly mild and sunny weather is expected across the Valencian community and Murcia. 

Screenshot: AEMET'S Christmas Eve forecast

Barcelona will get a rather pleasant 17C on Christmas Eve, going up to 20C on Christmas Day, Spain’s national weather agency AEMET reported.

A similar situation is in store for the Spanish capital Madrid, where Christmas daytime temperatures will experience highs between 15 and 18C over the two-day festive period.

The only regions that are forecast to get some rain over Christmas are the Canary Islands and Spain’s northeastern regions of Galicia and Asturias. 

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice