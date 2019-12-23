IN PICS: How Spain's 'El Gordo' lottery winners celebrated

<p>"El Gordo", or "The Fat One", is the world's richest lottery, paying out millions of euros every year to multiple winners.</p><p>A single lottery office in the resort town of Salou in the northeast Catalan region, shared out 320 million euros ($354 million), Spanish television station TVE reported.</p><p>Such are the riches that can be won, Spaniards spent more than 2.9 billion euros on lottery tickets in the hope of getting lucky - three percent more than the previous year, organisers said.</p><p><a href="https://www.laloterianavidad.com/comprobar-loteria-navidad/">If you bought "El Gordo" lottery tickets and want to find out if you have a winning number, click here</a></p><p>Children sang out the lucky numbers on the televised show.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='YhYjOkr8yFU' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The winners are often members of the same family or work colleagues, who pool together to buy a share of a ticket.</p><p>Thus if 10 people buy a share in a ticket which wins the top prize paid out, which is four million euros, then each will receive 400,000 euros.</p><p>Here are some of the best images of this year's lucky "El Gordo" winners:</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089270_000-1n94hy.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089426_000-1n94hk.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 434px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089369_000-1n94hd.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089471_000-1n94ge.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089538_000-1n93rz.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089586_000-1n94gc.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 429px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577089672_000-1n93rn.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /></p>