Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICS: How Spain's 'El Gordo' lottery winners celebrated

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
09:14 CET+01:00

Share this article

IN PICS: How Spain's 'El Gordo' lottery winners celebrated
Photos: AFP
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
09:14 CET+01:00
Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" lottery were celebrating Sunday after more than two billion euros were paid out as the lucky numbers were announced live on national television.

"El Gordo", or "The Fat One", is the world's richest lottery, paying out millions of euros every year to multiple winners.

A single lottery office in the resort town of Salou in the northeast Catalan region, shared out 320 million euros ($354 million), Spanish television station TVE reported.

Such are the riches that can be won, Spaniards spent more than 2.9 billion euros on lottery tickets in the hope of getting lucky - three percent more than the previous year, organisers said.

If you bought "El Gordo" lottery tickets and want to find out if you have a winning number, click here

Children sang out the lucky numbers on the televised show.

The winners are often members of the same family or work colleagues, who pool together to buy a share of a ticket.

Thus if 10 people buy a share in a ticket which wins the top prize paid out, which is four million euros, then each will receive 400,000 euros.

Here are some of the best images of this year's lucky "El Gordo" winners:

 

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice