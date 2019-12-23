Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Catalan Christmas inflatable hacked to shout 'Long live Spain!'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
15:20 CET+01:00

Share this article

Catalan Christmas inflatable hacked to shout 'Long live Spain!'
Photo: Screenshot
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2019
15:20 CET+01:00
A hacker in Catalonia has added a political twist to Christmas celebrations in the divided region by hacking the voice of an inflatable reindeer and getting it to shout out Spanish nationalist slogans.

With Christmas celebrations firmly underway in Catalonia, residents may have hoped for a break from all the political talk and troubles that have plagued the region in 2019. 

Unfortunately, when it comes to Catalonia’s independence debate, it seems that even inanimate Christmas decorations want to have a say in the matter.

That’s how residents of the town of Viladecans must have felt last weekend when a giant inflatable reindeer started shouting “¡Viva España!” (Long live Spain) and “España es grande” (Spain is great) through its loudspeaker.

Videos showing how the Christmas light-studded blowup swapped villancicos (Spanish Christmas songs) and festive messages for Spanish nationalist slogans have gone viral on Twitter.

The Twitter user who posted the footage online initially said he was behind the prank, only to later deny that it had been him, arguing instead that “it deserved to go viral because the inflatable had been shouting the slogans since Friday December 20th.

The anonymous hacker behind the festive wind-up decided to confuse passersby even further by getting the inflatable reindeer to address them directly (Come here, girl with the umbrella!), asking them for presents (Buy me an iPhone)! and even yelling “¡Muerte a los rojos!” (Death to communists!).

In fact, the blowup reindeer’s rhetoric turned very fascist at one point, with messages such as “Moroccans, Rumanians and low lives, leave this town!”.

Authorities in Viladecans, a town 30 minutes from central Barcelona, have so far been unable to stop the giant reindeer from broadcasting the inflammatory messages.
 

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice