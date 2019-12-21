12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

Nativity scenes



Residents take part in a 'living' Belen in in Arcos de la Frontera, near Cadiz in 2013. Photo: AFP

Spaniards love their nativity scenes and many municipalities display a public one in the run up to Christmas. But they don't always follow the traditional format of Holy family in a stable surrounded by farm animals.

Some towns stage a "living" Belen - the Spanish word for Bethlehem - with real actors and real animals. But others choose to make a social statement with the scene. This year Barcelona has caused controversery by displaying a modern take on the biblical scene with the figures displayed in what looks like a flea market or "a load of old tat" as some critics described it.

READ ALSO:

Caganers



Photo: AFP

The caganers or 'crappers' are a popular nativity scene decoration in Catalonia, where a defecating figure perched behind Mary and Joseph is said to symbolize fertilization, as well as bringing luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

The traditional figure is that of a young peasant from Catalonia, sporting a red barretina cap and a pipe.

READ ALSO:

El Gordo: Spain’s Christmas lottery