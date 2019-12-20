Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

#Navidad: Why the Spanish see in the New Year with 12 grapes

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 December 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
new yearchristmas#navidad

Share this article

#Navidad: Why the Spanish see in the New Year with 12 grapes
Photo: Chris Oakley / Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 December 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
Every day until Christmas Eve, The Local explains the unique history behind Spanish Christmas traditions in our own Advent calendar.

As midnight approaches on New Year's Eve everyone across Spain will be clutching a very important talisman: 12 grapes to bring luck and fortune throughout the coming year.

It's essential for each grape to be popped in the mouth on the dong of each stroke of midnight, no mean feat when you are surrounded by giggling friends in a crowd of people.

To make things easier, supermarkets sell cans containing 12 small, seedless grapes, perfect for popping in your pocket and keeping them to hand wherever you decide to celebrate.

But what are the origins of the tradition?

Ask your Spanish friends and see if they will be able to tell you – it will probably be something to do with how it all started with a ploy by winemakers to try and sell off a large surplass of grapes after a particularly fruitful harvest.

That's probably true but it's origins are reportedly more proletariat in nature. 

The particular tradition of popping a grape in the mouth to the dong of the bells in front of the clock of Madrid’s Puerta del Sol has its origins in a working class rebellion against a tax imposed in 1882 by José Abascal y Carredano, the mayor of Madrid.

He reportedly imposed a tax of 5 pesetas on those holding parties on the eve of Epiphany – when the Three Kings roll into town - which meant only the wealth off in the city could afford to celebrate late into the night when they after the free parade in the afternoon.

So the working class decided to stage their own celebration in front of the then mayor’s office in Puerta del Sol and scoff a grape on each gong of the bell to make a mockery of the bourgeoise dining habits.


Puerta del Sol is the place to gather in Madrid to see in the New Year. Photo: Depositphotos

But beware, the tradition comes with a health risk

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) associations have for years warned that the Spanish tradition of wolfing down a grape for every one of the twelve chimes that rings in the New Year is not without its risks. 

They've told the public to buy seedless, skinless grapes and are even pushing for the time between dongs to be extended from three to five seconds to allow revellers to catch their breath more easily and swallow properly. 

People over the age of 65 are also considered to be a high-risk group for suffocation during this tradition and so to are young children, especially those under five.

For more in our special Advent season click on the links below: 

new yearchristmas#navidad
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice