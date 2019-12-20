Navidad: Why the Spanish see in the New Year with 12 grapes

But what are the origins of the tradition?

Ask your Spanish friends and see if they will be able to tell you – it will probably be something to do with how it all started with a ploy by winemakers to try and sell off a large surplass of grapes after a particularly fruitful harvest.

That's probably true but it's origins are reportedly more proletariat in nature.

The particular tradition of popping a grape in the mouth to the dong of the bells in front of the clock of Madrid’s Puerta del Sol has its origins in a working class rebellion against a tax imposed in 1882 by José Abascal y Carredano, the mayor of Madrid.

He reportedly imposed a tax of 5 pesetas on those holding parties on the eve of Epiphany – when the Three Kings roll into town - which meant only the wealth off in the city could afford to celebrate late into the night when they after the free parade in the afternoon.

So the working class decided to stage their own celebration in front of the then mayor’s office in Puerta del Sol and scoff a grape on each gong of the bell to make a mockery of the bourgeoise dining habits.



Puerta del Sol is the place to gather in Madrid to see in the New Year. Photo: Depositphotos

But beware, the tradition comes with a health risk.

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) associations have for years warned that the Spanish tradition of wolfing down a grape for every one of the twelve chimes that rings in the New Year is not without its risks.