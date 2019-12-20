Spain's news in English

Al-Qaeda ordered stabbings of Spanish theatre group in Saudi Arabia: state media

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 December 2019
08:57 CET+01:00

20 December 2019
A knife attack on a Spanish theater group in the Saudi capital of Riyadh was orchestrated by an Al-Qaeda commander in war-torn Yemen, Saudi state television reported Thursday.

Madrid said four Spanish nationals were wounded in the stabbing spree during a live performance on November 11, the first such assault since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment.

The Yemeni suspect took orders from an Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, the official Al-Ekhbariya television said, as his trial began in a Saudi criminal court.

It did not reveal the source of the information or offer any other details.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels and has also been involved in the fight against Al-Qaeda.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the most dangerous branch of the radical group.

Saudi police had earlier identified the assailant as a 33-year-old Yemeni expatriate.

An official investigation had led authorities to a second suspect, the pro-government Okaz newspaper reported on Thursday without offering any further details.

The newspaper added the Yemeni attacker sought to sow "chaos and terror" in a bid to compel authorities to stop hosting entertainment activities in the Muslim kingdom. 

 
