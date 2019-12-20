Al-Qaeda ordered stabbings of Spanish theatre group in Saudi Arabia: state media

<p>Madrid said four Spanish nationals were wounded in the stabbing spree during a live performance on November 11, the first such assault since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment.</p><p>The Yemeni suspect took orders from an Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, the official Al-Ekhbariya television said, as his trial began in a Saudi criminal court.</p><p>It did not reveal the source of the information or offer any other details.</p><p>Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels and has also been involved in the fight against Al-Qaeda.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">⚡️URGENTE: Una persona acuchilla a varios actores y actrices durante una función en un teatro de Riyadh, Arabia Saudí. El momento en que se produce el ataque.<a href="https://t.co/tgTLvylTs7">pic.twitter.com/tgTLvylTs7</a></p>— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) <a href="https://twitter.com/MundoEConflicto/status/1193988666416357377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the most dangerous branch of the radical group.</p><p>Saudi police had earlier identified the assailant as a 33-year-old Yemeni expatriate.</p><p>An official investigation had led authorities to a second suspect, the pro-government Okaz newspaper reported on Thursday without offering any further details.</p><p>The newspaper added the Yemeni attacker sought to sow "chaos and terror" in a bid to compel authorities to stop hosting entertainment activities in the Muslim kingdom. </p>