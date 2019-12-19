IN PICS: Schools close, roads flood and trees felled as Spain battered by Storm Elsa

In Galicia schools were closed while in Huelva in the south, towns were flooded and in Valencia roads were blocked by fallen trees.

Much of Spain was issued with orange weather alerts indicating significant risk by the state meteorological agency Aemet.

Galicia in the northwest of Spain bore the brunt of the storm as it rolled in off the Atlantic. Rivers burst their banks, schools closed and more than 1,000 incidents were reported to emergency services as a result of the storm.

La #BorrascaElsa en Galicia: más de 1.000 incidencias en 24 horas. Inundaciones, evacuaciones de colegios y crecidas de ríos. Aquí todo el resumen https://t.co/UJhXj9KmVi pic.twitter.com/4MhBDJflFZ — Faro de Vigo (@Farodevigo) December 19, 2019

The south west was also badly affected with footage showing floods in Huelva.

In cities across Spain on Thursday, including Madrid and Seville, authorities took the step of closing the public parks as there was a risk of falling trees and branches in the high winds.

💨Este jueves, por previsión de fuertes rachas de viento, a partir de las 13:00 horas se procederá al desalojo y cierre de los Jardines de El Retiro y otros 8 parques de la ciudad. pic.twitter.com/tA1cE4UGEM — Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) December 19, 2019

Elsa is the second of three storms destined for the Iberian Peninsula this week.

Early in the week, Storm Daniel hit and when Elsa passes it will be the turn of Storm Fabien.

Waves off the Atlantic coast and Cantabriam coast were predicted to reach up to 9 metres in height on Sunday, warned Aemet.

Temperatures were higher than normal for Christmas, AEMET said.

#PredicciónAEMET. Variación y valores previstos de t.🌡️mín. y máx. Con altibajos, siguen dominando🌡️superiores a las normales#CálidaNavidad

Detalles y actualizaciones👉https://t.co/0T9nJSnMnD pic.twitter.com/FjeURnOero — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 19, 2019

Footage showed a rather tricky landing at Bilbao's airport: