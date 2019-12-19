IN PICS: Schools close, roads flood and trees felled as Spain battered by Storm Elsa

<p>In Galicia schools were closed while in Huelva in the south, towns were flooded and in Valencia roads were blocked by fallen trees. </p><p>Much of Spain was issued with orange weather alerts indicating significant risk by the state meteorological agency Aemet.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos para hoy, mañana y pasado. Consulta detalles y actualizaciones en <a href="https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA">https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA</a> <a href="https://t.co/aabCC1x6iG">pic.twitter.com/aabCC1x6iG</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1207616801758175232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Galicia in the northwest of Spain bore the brunt of the storm as it rolled in off the Atlantic. Rivers burst their banks, schools closed and more than 1,000 incidents were reported to emergency services as a result of the storm.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BorrascaElsa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BorrascaElsa</a> en Galicia: más de 1.000 incidencias en 24 horas. Inundaciones, evacuaciones de colegios y crecidas de ríos. Aquí todo el resumen <a href="https://t.co/UJhXj9KmVi">https://t.co/UJhXj9KmVi</a> <a href="https://t.co/4MhBDJflFZ">pic.twitter.com/4MhBDJflFZ</a></p>— Faro de Vigo (@Farodevigo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Farodevigo/status/1207602702739558400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The south west was also badly affected with footage showing floods in Huelva.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Graves inundaciones en Nerva <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BorrascaElsa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BorrascaElsa</a> ➕ℹ️ <a href="https://t.co/SWgc7mKXMX">https://t.co/SWgc7mKXMX</a> <a href="https://t.co/OuZ7fm3cFx">pic.twitter.com/OuZ7fm3cFx</a></p>— CanalSur Huelva (@canalsurhuelva) <a href="https://twitter.com/canalsurhuelva/status/1207599106044104705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In cities across Spain on Thursday, including Madrid and Seville, authorities took the step of closing the public parks as there was a risk of falling trees and branches in the high winds. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">💨Este jueves, por previsión de fuertes rachas de viento, a partir de las 13:00 horas se procederá al desalojo y cierre de los Jardines de El Retiro y otros 8 parques de la ciudad. <a href="https://t.co/tA1cE4UGEM">pic.twitter.com/tA1cE4UGEM</a></p>— Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) <a href="https://twitter.com/MADRID/status/1207629661108424704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Elsa is the second of three storms destined for the Iberian Peninsula this week.</p><p>Early in the week, Storm Daniel hit and when Elsa passes it will be the turn of Storm Fabien.</p><p>Waves off the Atlantic coast and Cantabriam coast were predicted to reach up to 9 metres in height on Sunday, warned Aemet.</p><p>Temperatures were higher than normal for Christmas, AEMET said. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Predicci%C3%B3nAEMET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PredicciónAEMET</a>. Variación y valores previstos de t.🌡️mín. y máx. Con altibajos, siguen dominando🌡️superiores a las normales<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/C%C3%A1lidaNavidad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CálidaNavidad</a>Detalles y actualizaciones👉<a href="https://t.co/0T9nJSnMnD">https://t.co/0T9nJSnMnD</a> <a href="https://t.co/FjeURnOero">pic.twitter.com/FjeURnOero</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1207617519260971008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Footage showed a rather tricky landing at Bilbao's airport:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">👇✈️La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BorrascaElsa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BorrascaElsa</a> també afecta els aeroports del nord.👇Aeroport de Loiu, Bilbao. <a href="https://t.co/F7KoiTfssL">pic.twitter.com/F7KoiTfssL</a></p>— À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) <a href="https://twitter.com/apuntoratge/status/1207687766127120386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div>