Quiz: Can you pass the Spanish citizenship test?

The CCSE test consists of 25 multiple choice questions which must be answered within a set time limit of 45 minutes to test your knowledge of Spain’s Constitution, its society and its cultural hetritage.

15 of the questions are designed to test your knowledge of Spain’s government, legislation and rights of the citizen while the remaining ten are concerned with Spanish culture, history and society.

The are questons which have a multiple choice option between three answers and others which must be answered with a true or false.

It is written in Castellano (Spanish).

Try our sample test to see if you have enough knowledge of Spain to pass:

<section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿Can you pass Spain's citizenship test?</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> <span style="color: rgb(43, 43, 43);">In order to obtain Spanish nationality you will need to pass the CCSE culture test with a score of 15 out of 25. Here are some sample questions. </span></p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Citizens of the European Union with reciprocal agreements who are residents in Spain have a right to vote in which elections?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla elect how many senators each?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Who is responsible for calling a general election in Spain?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Where does the King of Spain live?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What colours make up the flag of the region of Cantabria?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">How many times has Spain resided over the Council of Europe?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of these three cities are in the top ten most populous of Spain?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of the following figures has served as Prime Minister of Spain?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The third authority of the State (Estado) after the King and the prime minister (Presidente del Gobierno) is…?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which security force holds responsibility for securing Spain’s ports and airports, borders and coasts?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿T</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">he right of a person to freely enter and leave Spain can be denied for ideological reasons.</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Spain's public authorities shall guarantee the rights consumers and users, protecting their safety, health and economic interests.</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">In Spain security forces (police) can enter into a property whenever they like without needing a court order</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is the highest mountain in Spain?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The Principality of Asturias is bordered to the north by?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of these three literary works was penned by Federico Garcia Lorca?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The War of Independence in Spain took place between which years? </span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The anacronym for Renfe stands for?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Who received the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1959?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is Ferran Adrià’s profession?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which document are all Spaniards legally required to have within Spain?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Each autonomous region is responsible for determining what at schools each year?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Public libraries in Spain are free for whom?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">On the menu of a Spanish restaurant, a 'tarta de almendras' is listed as? </span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);"> The application for a 'libro de familia' is made at which office? </span></h2> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿</strong><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);">Back to the books for you! </span></h2> <p> </p> <p> You failed to get the necessary 60 percent (15 correct answers) to pass the citizenship test. You will need to study hard.</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);">Congratulations! Your knowledge of Spain is enough to get through the citizenship test!</span></h2> </section> Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

