Quiz: Can you pass the Spanish citizenship test?

18 December 2019
10:33 CET+01:00
Photo: halfpoint/Depositphotos
18 December 2019
10:33 CET+01:00
In order to qualify for Spanish nationality, you must meet certain conditions as well as passing a language test and a citizenship test set by the Cervantes Institute.

The CCSE test consists of 25 multiple choice questions which must be answered within a set time limit of 45 minutes to test your knowledge of Spain’s Constitution, its society and its cultural hetritage.

15 of the questions are designed to test your knowledge of Spain’s government, legislation and rights of the citizen while the remaining ten are concerned with Spanish culture, history and society.

The are questons which have a multiple choice option between three answers and others which must be answered with a true or false. 

It is written in Castellano (Spanish).

READ ALSO:  Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship

Try our sample test to see if you have enough knowledge of Spain to pass:

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

READ ALSO:

