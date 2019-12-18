Quiz: Can you pass the Spanish citizenship test?

<p>The CCSE test consists of 25 multiple choice questions which must be answered within a set time limit of 45 minutes to test your knowledge of Spain’s Constitution, its society and its cultural hetritage.</p><p>15 of the questions are designed to test your knowledge of Spain’s government, legislation and rights of the citizen while the remaining ten are concerned with Spanish culture, history and society.</p><p>The are questons which have a multiple choice option between three answers and others which must be answered with a true or false. </p><p>It is written in Castellano (Spanish).</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191216/spanish-nationality-citizenship">Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship</a></strong></p><p>Try our sample test to see if you have enough knowledge of Spain to pass:</p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="221595" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="221595" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/221595?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - Can you pass Spain's citizenship test?"><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>Can you pass Spain's citizenship test?</strong></h2><p> </p><p><span style="color: rgb(43, 43, 43);">In order to obtain Spanish nationality you will need to pass the CCSE culture test with a score of 15 out of 25. Here are some sample questions. </span></p></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Citizens of the European Union with reciprocal agreements who are residents in Spain have a right to vote in which elections?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla elect how many senators each?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Who is responsible for calling a general election in Spain?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Where does the King of Spain live?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What colours make up the flag of the region of Cantabria?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">How many times has Spain resided over the Council of Europe?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of these three cities are in the top ten most populous of Spain?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of the following figures has served as Prime Minister of Spain?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The third authority of the State (Estado) after the King and the prime minister (Presidente del Gobierno) is…?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which security force holds responsibility for securing Spain’s ports and airports, borders and coasts?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>T</strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">he right of a person to freely enter and leave Spain can be denied for ideological reasons.</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Spain's public authorities shall guarantee the rights consumers and users, protecting their safety, health and economic interests.</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">In Spain security forces (police) can enter into a property whenever they like without needing a court order</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is the highest mountain in Spain?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The Principality of Asturias is bordered to the north by?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which of these three literary works was penned by Federico Garcia Lorca?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The War of Independence in Spain took place between which years? </span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">The anacronym for Renfe stands for?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Who received the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1959?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is Ferran Adrià’s profession?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Which document are all Spaniards legally required to have within Spain?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Each autonomous region is responsible for determining what at schools each year?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Public libraries in Spain are free for whom?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">On the menu of a Spanish restaurant, a 'tarta de almendras' is listed as? </span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);"> The application for a 'libro de familia' is made at which office? </span></h2></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);">Back to the books for you! </span></h2><p> </p><p>You failed to get the necessary 60 percent (15 correct answers) to pass the citizenship test. You will need to study hard.</p></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74);">Congratulations! 