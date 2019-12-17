Weather warnings issued across Spain as Storm Elsa rolls in

Storm Daniel swept across Spain during the first half of the week and will head north into France with Storm Elsa arriving in Spain in its wake.

Much of Spain will be battered by strong winds and torrential rain with snow expected in parts above 600 metres.

"The snow level will be low, in the northeast of Peninsular, falling above 600 meters. There are orange warnings in Galicia and Asturias where some 20 centimeters of snow is expected,” warned Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for state weather service Aemet.

Some 20 roads were affected by heavy snow, warned the traffic authority DGT.

The storms come as parts of Spain are already waterlogged with swollen rivers threatening to burst their banks.

Warnings were issued for both the Ebro and the Duero.