These are the next 'pop-up' Brexit clinics for Brits in Spain

Having already held outreach events all over Spain and its islands, starting with towns and cities with the densest population of British residents, the British Embassy and Consulate teams are expanding their programme to include numberous 'pop events' across the costas.

At the events, member's of the consular teams will be on hand to answer questions on issues ranging from residency, registration, healthcare and pensions..

READ MORE:

Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured the Conservative majority he needs to ratify the EU Withdrawal Agreement, Brexit looks set to happen on January 31st.

The next events are planned on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and the Canary Islands.

Please note that one of the events planned for Santa Cruz de Tenerife has been cancelled.

“As we move closer to Brexit deadline, we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information,” insists British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris.

“In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

These events are free and open to all interested British nationals.

KEEP UPDATED:

Check in regularly to the FCO website Living in Spain HERE and their Facebook page HERE

Visit the Spanish government dedicated Brexit information page HERE

READ ALSO: