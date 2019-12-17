Eight migrants drown trying to reach Spain in last 24 hours

<p>The boat was spotted in the western Mediterranean off the coast of the southern region of Andalusia before dawn and 47 survivors -- 30 men and 17 men -- were taken to the port of Motril, a spokesman for Spain's Guardia Civil police force said. </p><p>A Moroccan coastguard vessel had earlier retrieved seven bodies and rescued 70 migrants after they got into difficulty in the Alboran Sea in the western Mediterranean, a Moroccan military source said.</p><p>The survivors, including 10 women and a baby, were found in a "very poor state" and were taken for medical treatment in Nador in northern Morocco, the source added.</p><p>The boat capsized carrying around 100 migrants headed towards Spain, according to Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, which added that 24 people were still missing.</p><p>Over 98,000 people have reached Europe by sea this year, including around 25,000 who arrived in Spain, according to the International Organization for Migration.</p><p>More than 1,200 migrants have died or are missing at sea after attempting to cross the Mediterranean this year, UN figures show.</p>