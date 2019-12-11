'Stay indoors': Smoke warning as huge blaze rips through industrial waste plant near Barcelona

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire which broke out just before dawn on an industrial estate in Montornès del Vallès, some 15 kilometres (10 miles) northeast of Barcelona.

"We are working with 28 fire crews to put the fire out," the regional fire service tweeted, saying the blaze had erupted at a firm that recycles solvents and industrial waste, posting dramatic footage of the flames consuming a white building and the road next to it.

Imatges #bomberscat de l'incendi que afecta una empresa de reciclatge de dissolvents i residus industrials al polígon industrial Can Buscarons de Baix (Montornès del Vallès). Hores d'ara hi estem treballant amb 28 dotacions pic.twitter.com/eZmlnEHTiQ — Bombers (@bomberscat) December 11, 2019

The regional civil protection services threw up a security cordon around the area, posting updates on Twitter which initially urged local residents to stay at home with their windows closed, but later said it only applied to the elderly or those with respiratory problems.

🔴⚠️En relació a incendi industria #Montornès. #ProteccioCivil DEMANA

✅ Confinament (tancar-se en edifici i tancar finestres/portes) #Montornès #Montmeló #Martorelles #VilanovadelVallès

✅ Si fora d'aquesta zona hi ha fum, confineu-vos

✅ No us desplaceu a la zona

RT si us plau pic.twitter.com/TLi0Jn8Dmn — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) December 11, 2019

A més de treballar en l'extinció directa de l'incendi que afecta la nau de l'empresa de reciclatge de dissolvents i residus industrials de Montornès del Vallès, #bomberscat (25 dotacions ara mateix) també fem defensa de les naus que hi ha a la rodalia pic.twitter.com/VgdmNtLEjZ — Bombers (@bomberscat) December 11, 2019

Local authorities in the nearby town of Montmelo said although there was a risk that the fire could affect nearby businesses within the industrial estate, there was "no chemical or toxic risk to the population".