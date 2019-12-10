Spain's public holidays in 2020: Official list

Spain has published the official list of public holidays for next year, which means you can start planning your puentes - the Spanish custom of taking the day off to bridge the weekend with the holiday - and get the best deals on flights.

Here is the official list of all the public holidays across Spain in 2020, as published in Spain's BOE official state bulletin.

This year sees eight national public holidays across the whole of Spain – plus each region will have its own holidays on top.

These celebrated nationally are:

January 1st: New Year’s Day. (Wednesday)

January 6th: Epiphany - Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 10th: Good Friday

May 1st: Workers' Day (Friday)

August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Saturday)

October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Monday)

December 8th: Immaculate Conception (Tuesday)

December 25th: Christmas Day (Friday)

Apart from these national dates, all regions have an additional holidays with authorities choosing to celebrate different dates, some rolling over Saints Days which fall on a Sunday to a Monday.

See below for the full list of additional public holidays by region.

Andalusia

February 28th: Andalusia Day (Friday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Aragon

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 23rd: St George’s Day and Aragon regional day (Thursday)

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Asturias

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

September 8th: Asturian Regional Day (Wednesday)

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Balearic Islands

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 26th St Stephen’s Day (Saturday)

Basque Country

March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

July 25th: St James’ Day (Saturday)

Canary Islands

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

May 30th: Canary Islands Day (Saturday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)





Cantabria

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

July 28th: Cantabrian Institutions Day (Tuesday)

September 15th: Patron Saint of Cantabria (Virgen de la Bien Aparecida) (Tuesday)

Castilla-La Mancha

March 19th San Jose (Father's Day) (Thursday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

June 11th Corpus Christi (Thursday)

Castile and León

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 23rd: Castile and León Day (Thursday)

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Catalonia

April 13th: Easter Monday

June 24th: San Juan (Wedneday)

September 11th Catalonia National Day (Friday)

December 26th (St Stephen’s Day) (Saturday)

Ceuta

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

July 31st: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Friday)

September 2nd: Ceuta Day (Wednesday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Extremadura

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

September 8th: Extremadura Regional Day rollover (Tueday)

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)





Galicia

March 19th San Jose (Father's Day) (Thursday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

June 24th: San Juan (Wedneday)

July 25th: St James’ Day / Galician Regional Day (Saturday)

La Rioja

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

June 9th: La Rioja Regional Day (Tuesday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Madrid

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

May 2nd: Community of Madrid Day

November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Melilla

March 13th Melilla Regional Day

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

July 31st: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Friday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)





Murcia

March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

June 9th: Murcia Day (Tuesday)

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Navarra

March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)

April 9th: Maundy Thursday

April 13th: Easter Monday

December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)

Valencia

March 19th: San Jose (Tuesday)

April 13th: Easter Monday

June 24th: San Juan (Thursday)

October 9th: Valencia Day (Friday)

And don't forget your local municipality will also have at least two days of holidays, dependent on the local patron saint days.

READ ALSO: 13 of the very best luxury getaways to enjoy in Spain