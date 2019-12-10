Spain's public holidays in 2020: Official list

<p>Spain has published the official list of public holidays for next year, which means you can start planning your <i>puentes </i>- the Spanish custom of taking the day off to bridge the weekend with the holiday - and get the best deals on flights.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180104/adrenaline-fuelled-adventures-for-thrill-seekers-in-spain-in-2017"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1515149493_000_DV2012009.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 497px;" /></a></p><p>Here is the official list of all the public holidays across Spain in 2020, as published in Spain's BOE official state bulletin.</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>This year sees eight national public holidays across the whole of Spain – plus each region will have its own holidays on top.<o:p></o:p></p><p>These celebrated nationally are:<o:p></o:p></p><p>January 1st: New Year’s Day. (Wednesday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>January 6th: Epiphany - Three Kings Day (Monday)</p><p> </p><p>April 10th: Good Friday<o:p></o:p></p><p>May 1st: Workers' Day (Friday)<o:p></o:p></p><p>August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Saturday)<o:p></o:p></p><p>October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Monday)<o:p></o:p></p><p>December 8th: Immaculate Conception (Tuesday)</p><p>December 25th: Christmas Day (Friday)</p><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571059898_descarga.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>Apart from these national dates, all regions have an additional holidays with authorities choosing to celebrate different dates, some rolling over Saints Days which fall on a Sunday to a Monday.</p><p>See below for the full list of additional public holidays by region.</p><p><strong>Andalusia</strong></p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>February 28th: Andalusia Day (Friday)<o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Aragon</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 23rd: St George’s Day and Aragon regional day (Thursday)</p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Asturias</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>September 8th: Asturian Regional Day (Wednesday)</p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Balearic Islands</strong><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 26th St Stephen’s Day (Saturday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Basque Country</strong></p><p>March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)</p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>July 25th: St James’ Day (Saturday)</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Canary Islands</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>May 30th: Canary Islands Day (Saturday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Cantabria</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>July 28th: Cantabrian Institutions Day (Tuesday)</p><p>September 15th: Patron Saint of Cantabria (Virgen de la Bien Aparecida) (Tuesday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>Castilla-La Mancha</strong></p><p>March 19th San Jose (Father's Day) (Thursday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>June 11th Corpus Christi (Thursday)</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Castile and León</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 23rd: Castile and León Day (Thursday)</p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>Catalonia</strong><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>June 24th: San Juan (Wedneday)</p><p>September 11th Catalonia National Day (Friday)<o:p></o:p></p><p>December 26th (St Stephen’s Day) (Saturday)<o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>Ceuta</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p>July 31st: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Friday)</p><p>September 2nd: Ceuta Day (Wednesday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Extremadura</strong><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p>September 8th: Extremadura Regional Day rollover (Tueday)</p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Galicia</strong></p><p>March 19th San Jose (Father's Day) (Thursday)</p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>June 24th: San Juan (Wedneday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>July 25th: St James’ Day / Galician Regional Day (Saturday)<o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>La Rioja</strong><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>June 9th: La Rioja Regional Day (Tuesday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Madrid</strong></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>May 2nd: Community of Madrid Day</p><p>November 2nd: A rollover for All Saints Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Melilla</strong></p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>March 13th Melilla Regional Day</p><p><o:p></o:p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p><o:p></o:p>July 31st: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Friday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Murcia</strong></p><p>March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>June 9th: Murcia Day (Tuesday)</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><strong>Navarra</strong></p><p>March 19th: San Jose (Thursday)</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>April 9th: Maundy Thursday</p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>December 7th: A rollover for Constitution Day which falls on a Sunday this year. (Monday)</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>Valencia</strong><o:p></o:p></p><p>March 19th: San Jose (Tuesday)</p><p>April 13th: Easter Monday</p><p>June 24th: San Juan (Thursday)</p><p>October 9th: Valencia Day (Friday)</p><p> </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>And don't forget your local municipality will also have at least two days of holidays, dependent on the local patron saint days.</p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20181115/spains-best-luxury-getaways" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.es/20181115/spains-best-luxury-getaways&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwj6lPeo8dHfAhUwRxUIHUsOACMQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&usg=AOvVaw31isdO7P53__wWJG4VJ-IX" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181115/spains-best-luxury-getaways" target="_blank">13 of the very best luxury getaways to enjoy in Spain</a></strong></p>