Broken water pipe and fog bring chaos to Madrid rail and road commuters

Emergency work carried out to fix the problem meant metro trains were not running between Tirso de Molna and Atocha Renfe stations on Line 1 in either direction although normal service resumed by 9am.

And commuters using the Cercanías on lines C1, C2, C7, C8 and C10 also faced cancellations and delays between Recoletos and Atocha stations.

#MadC1 #MadC2 #MadC7 #MadC8 #MadC10 Debido a la rotura de una tubería del Canal de Isabel II entre las estaciones de Recoletos y Atocha los trenes en ambos sentidos están sufriendo demoras. Algunos trenes pueden ver variado su recorrido y destino habitual. — Cercanías Madrid (@CercaniasMadrid) December 10, 2019

The Cercanías route to the airport was diverted to Chamartin.

Traffic was also blocked in both directions through the Emperador Carlos V tunnel between Atocha and Embajadores causing traffic jams.

Those using the A-6 to come into Madrid also faced long lines of traffic as fog reduced visibility and forced the closure of the central bus lane into the capital.

The DGT reported queues of up to 24 km between Galapagar and the Puerta Hierro on the A-6and recommended using the M-50 as an alternative route.