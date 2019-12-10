Spain's news in English

Broken water pipe and fog bring chaos to Madrid rail and road commuters

10 December 2019
10:18 CET+01:00
Broken water pipe and fog bring chaos to Madrid rail and road commuters
DGT camera shows fog on the A-6 into Madrid. Photo: DGT
10 December 2019
10:18 CET+01:00
A broken water pipe caused chaos to Madrid commuters on Tuesday morning forcing cancellations and delays to trains on five circanías routes as well as Line 1 on the Metro.

Emergency work carried out to fix the problem meant metro trains were not running between Tirso de Molna and Atocha Renfe stations on Line 1 in either direction although normal service resumed by 9am.

And commuters using the Cercanías on lines C1, C2, C7, C8 and C10 also faced cancellations and delays between Recoletos and Atocha stations.

The Cercanías route to the airport was diverted to Chamartin. 

Traffic was also blocked in both directions through the Emperador Carlos V tunnel between Atocha and Embajadores causing traffic jams.

Those using the A-6 to come into Madrid also faced long lines of traffic as fog reduced visibility and forced the closure of the central bus lane into the capital.

The DGT reported queues of up to 24 km between Galapagar and the Puerta Hierro on the A-6and recommended using the M-50 as an alternative route.

 

 

 
