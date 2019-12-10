Broken water pipe and fog bring chaos to Madrid rail and road commuters

<p>Emergency work carried out to fix the problem meant metro trains were not running between Tirso de Molna and Atocha Renfe stations on Line 1 in either direction although normal service resumed by 9am.</p><p>And commuters using the Cercanías on lines C1, C2, C7, C8 and C10 also faced cancellations and delays between Recoletos and Atocha stations.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadC1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MadC1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadC2?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MadC2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadC7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MadC7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadC8?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MadC8</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadC10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MadC10</a> Debido a la rotura de una tubería del Canal de Isabel II entre las estaciones de Recoletos y Atocha los trenes en ambos sentidos están sufriendo demoras. Algunos trenes pueden ver variado su recorrido y destino habitual.</p>— Cercanías Madrid (@CercaniasMadrid) <a href="https://twitter.com/CercaniasMadrid/status/1204284820643299328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The Cercanías route to the airport was diverted to Chamartin. </p><p>Traffic was also blocked in both directions through the Emperador Carlos V tunnel between Atocha and Embajadores causing traffic jams.</p><p>Those using the A-6 to come into Madrid also faced long lines of traffic as fog reduced visibility and forced the closure of the central bus lane into the capital.</p><p>The DGT reported queues of up to 24 km between Galapagar and the Puerta Hierro on the A-6and recommended using the M-50 as an alternative route.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Celebrando la segunda semana de la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COP25?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COP25</a> con un atasco monumental en la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A6?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A6</a>.Especialmente injusto es que los autobuses tengan que estar parados y el carril Bus Vao cerrado por la niebla. 🤔Tenemos que cambiar nuestro modelo de movilidad. <a href="https://t.co/YScNcwTav1">pic.twitter.com/YScNcwTav1</a></p>— Roberto Ruiz Robles (@Roberto_R_R) <a href="https://twitter.com/Roberto_R_R/status/1204313448160645120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div>