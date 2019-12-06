UK ambassador looking to find friend who helped him when he was a hard up youngster in Spain

<p>British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott has shared a video on Twitter in which he reaches out to a woman called Lourdes, who gave him a helping hand on his travels around Spain back in 1984. </p><p>In the video, Elliott explains how he’d taken a train from Carcassonne in France to the northern city of Burgos, as part of his plan to cycle to Santiago de Compostela for his Saint James’s pilgrimage.</p><p>Unfortunately for him, his bicycle ended up on another train, making it impossible for him to reach the distant campsite he was planning to stay at on his student budget.</p><p>“I found myself in a pretty tight spot, I had very little money and a sleeping tent; the campsite was several kilometres away and I didn’t have my bike,” he explains in fluent Spanish.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">De visita oficial en el norte de España, comienzo en Burgos y quiero compartir una historia que me pasó en mi primer viaje en bicicleta a la ciudad 🚵♀️ <a href="https://t.co/2FjRN1fBrF">pic.twitter.com/2FjRN1fBrF</a></p>— Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/HughElliottUK/status/1201862594971230211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In true Spanish fashion, Elliott headed to the closest bar he could find to reflect, where he met a Canadian man who had come to Burgos to meet his Spanish girlfriend.</p><p>When she arrived at the bar and heard Elliott’s story, the young lady -who the ambassador seems to recall was called Lourdes Arnáiz – immediately offered to house him at the flat she shared with her brother.</p><p>“How many countries would have welcomed a stranger like that?” Elliott asks.</p><p>The next day, he headed to the station only to find that his bike still hadn’t arrived.</p><p>“Without hesitation, the Arnáiz family invited me to stay at theirs another night.</p><p>“It took five days for the bike to arrive. I spent all those days staying and eating with them as family without them letting me pay for anything.</p><p>“My fondness for the country and the Spanish people began here, in Burgos, 35 years ago.</p><p>Elliott, who’s in the north-central Spanish city as part of a series of official visits around Spain, now wants to take the opportunity to see and thank his long-lost friend.</p><p>“If you are still here, Lourdes, I thank you again, and would love to thank you in person.”</p><p>So, do <i>you</i> know a Lourdes Arnáiz?</p>