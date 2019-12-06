Greta Thunberg arrives in Madrid in time for huge climate protest

<p>Thunberg, who had taken the train from Lisbon ten hours earlier, was escorted out of the station by Spanish police as reporters and fans gathered around her.</p><p>The impassioned teen activist had refused to take a plane from the Portuguese capital as part of her reluctance to contribute to high carbon emission transport, a policy which also saw her take a three-week journey across the Atlantic by catamaran to reach Madrid from South America. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575623847_000-1mu5mg.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 446px;" /></p><p>It remains unclear whether she will be attending the COP25 UN climate summit currently taking place in the Spanish capital, but she has confirmed her participation at a <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191206/thousands-to-hit-streets-of-madrid-in-climate-change-march">five-kilometre climate march in Madrid</a> called "The world has woken up to the climate emergency", which tens of thousands of activists are expected to join.</p><p>Thunberg, 16, has become the face of young peoples' demands for climate action and made a point of making the journey back from September's New York climate summit by sea rather than fuel-guzzling plane.</p><p>She had expected to be heading for Chile, but the South American nation passed the hosting of the COP25 summit meeting to Spain after suffering a spate of violent anti-government protests. </p>