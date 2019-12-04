Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

December screenings of classic films in Madrid

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 December 2019
11:57 CET+01:00
filmscinemamadrid

Share this article

December screenings of classic films in Madrid
Cine Dore is showing Indiana Jones movies in December. OzinOH/ Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 December 2019
11:57 CET+01:00
"I don't want a lot for Christmas... But I sure wouldn't mind seeing some classic films on the big screen!"

If this is you, then read on because this month really does promise some cinematic crackers. Anglophones you need not worry, the following films are in original English language versions.

For fans of adventure who fancy rolling back the years, Cine Dore is screening the original Indiana Jones movies on three consecutive Sunday afternoons (14th, 21st and 28th), they are also showing Donnie Dark (2001) on the 19th and if you ́re still around by the 29th you can see the Blade Runner (1982) “final cut” on the 29th. Tickets are €3, but you will definitely need to book them in advance

Aficionados of Stanley Kubrick (and cinephiles in general), you might be pleased to know that in honour of film ́s 20th anniversary, Eyes Wide Shut (1999)  featuring Tom Cruise alongside Nicole Kidman, will be showing on various dates at the Cineteca and also at Cine Dore (on the 28th).  If there's one director who warrants the big screen treatment,  it ́s Kubrick. Take in the work of this master as he intended for it to be experienced. Tickets are a steal at €3.5. Book in advance.

As well as being festive season, December is also Tom Waits season at the Cineteca! You can see a number of films featuring this iconic vagabond from esteemed directors like Francis Ford Coppola, and Jim Jarmusch. For more information about the selection CLICK HERE

  At Sala Equis you can catch up on some of 2019 ́s best films that may have passed you by; they include Joker, Parasite (the only foriegn language film on the list it will have spanish subtitles, but is worth the trouble as it really is exceptional) and the excellent documentary about Aretha Franklin, Amazing Grace, among others. Tickets are €6.5, follow for the full program. CLICK HERE

So remember: If it's cold outside, there ́s one place you really can stay warm- the cinema.

This article is written by Michael Slaski who runs a blog all about independent cinema in Madrid To find out more visit https://www.madridcinema.com/.

 

 
filmscinemamadrid
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice