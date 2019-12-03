Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

#Navidad: Spain has its own tradition of Christmas caroling

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 December 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
#navidadchristmas

Share this article

#Navidad: Spain has its own tradition of Christmas caroling
A choir entertains at Barcelona's Santa Lucia Christmas market. Photo: firadesantallucia.cat
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 December 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
Every day until Christmas Eve, The Local explains the unique history behind Spanish Christmas traditions in our own Advent calendar.

You may not be able to escape cheesy English language Christmas music blaring out of high street stores as much in Spain as the rest of the world, but Spain actually has it's own tradition of Christmas carols, and they are worth seeking out

In Spain they are called villancicos and if you listen out for them you'll find them.

Spanish villancicos are thought to date back to the Middle Ages when choral tunes were created in Spanish rather than the traditional Latin of religious texts so they could be belted out to attract people to come to church after the Reconquest.

This catchy number sung by children is the equivalent of "Little Donkey". 

Spain also has its own lyrics to classics such as Silent Night, which in Spanish is translated to Noche de Paz.

You'll find carol concerts held in towns and cities across Spain performed by a choir at your local church to rather grand candle lit concerts held by candlelight in the openair during Christmas markets or other events organised by the town council. 

For more in our special Advent season click on the links below: 

#navidadchristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice