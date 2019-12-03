IN PICS: Homes evacuated and roads closed as southeastern Spain hit by rainstorms

<p>Spain’s state meteorological agency issued orange alerts signifying “important risk” of flooding as a weather phenomenon known as a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) swept across coastal areas in the southeastern Spain.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lluvias?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lluvias</a> ☔☔☔. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/uBe97RPB51">https://t.co/uBe97RPB51</a> <a href="https://t.co/rv3rUaEWCH">pic.twitter.com/rv3rUaEWCH</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1201780919230779393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The towns of Los Alcazares and San Javier and surrounding areas were the worst hit after storms saw 100 litres of water fall per square metre on Tuesday morning.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good Morning from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LosAlcazares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LosAlcazares</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3Diciembre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3Diciembre</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DANA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DANA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y33wJsFSXK">pic.twitter.com/Y33wJsFSXK</a></p>— Maria Torres (@Marisegur97) <a href="https://twitter.com/Marisegur97/status/1201770956659802113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Images showed flooded streets as roads became impassable and schools were suspended.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LosAlc%C3%A1zares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LosAlcázares</a> inundado de nuevo con la última <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DANA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DANA</a><a href="https://t.co/eDJMaXTq2H">https://t.co/eDJMaXTq2H</a> <a href="https://t.co/yM71ZQU3g6">pic.twitter.com/yM71ZQU3g6</a></p>— Melón deT.Pacheco (@MelonT_Pacheco) <a href="https://twitter.com/MelonT_Pacheco/status/1201778004038488069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Residents rushed to shore up their properties from rising waters and dozens of homes in Los Nietos and Los Urrutias in the Campo Cartagena had to evacuated as waters showed no signs of receeding. </p><p>The Guadalentín Valley and the area around Lorca and Águilas were also adversely affected.</p><p>The whole of Spain’s southern Mediterranean coast from Malaga to Valencia was hit by the storms which were also heading towards the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.</p><p>Yellow alerts were in place across much of the coastline with warnings of high winds above 80kmph and waves up to 4metres high.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiTiempoHoy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiTiempoHoy</a> La DANA dejará precipitaciones fuertes en el Mediterráneo. Almería, Murcia, sur de la Comunidad Valenciana y Baleares serán las regiones más afectadas. 🌧Fuerte viento y olas de 4 metros. 🌊En <a href="https://t.co/hbRUT6yfaq">https://t.co/hbRUT6yfaq</a> más información <a href="https://t.co/6zOqKlFiCe">pic.twitter.com/6zOqKlFiCe</a></p>— Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) <a href="https://twitter.com/ElTiempoes/status/1201757961376284672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The most rainfall was recorded in the Murcia region around the Mar Menor which could provoke further damage to the water table.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">📹Seguimos recorriendo los municipios más afectados por esta nueva <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DANA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DANA</a>. Este es el aspecto que presenta el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarMenor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarMenor</a> esta mañana en Los Narejos. Vídeo vía <a href="https://twitter.com/paulinoross?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paulinoross</a> <a href="https://t.co/VHV784oZnt">https://t.co/VHV784oZnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWsF3j0tcD">pic.twitter.com/pWsF3j0tcD</a></p>— Onda Regional (@ORMurcia) <a href="https://twitter.com/ORMurcia/status/1201790919843950592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Storms in the region in September provoked an environmental crisis causing tens of thousands of dead fish to wash up on the shores of the Mar Menor, Europe’s largest salt water lagoon.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiTiempoHoy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiTiempoHoy</a> La DANA dejará precipitaciones fuertes en el Mediterráneo. Almería, Murcia, sur de la Comunidad Valenciana y Baleares serán las regiones más afectadas. 🌧Fuerte viento y olas de 4 metros. 🌊En <a href="https://t.co/hbRUT6yfaq">https://t.co/hbRUT6yfaq</a> más información <a href="https://t.co/6zOqKlFiCe">pic.twitter.com/6zOqKlFiCe</a></p>— Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) <a href="https://twitter.com/ElTiempoes/status/1201757961376284672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote><p>Flooding was repeated further north towards Alicante, around Orihuela, an area that suffered the worst flooded for a century back in September. </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">¡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lluvias?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lluvias</a> persistentes! Más de 100 mm ya en algunos puntos de la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ComunidadValenciana?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ComunidadValenciana</a>. Esta mañana (02/12/2019), así están las calles de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/X%C3%A0bia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Xàbia</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/J%C3%A1vea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jávea</a> (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alicante?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alicante</a>). <a href="https://twitter.com/Tiempo_Valencia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tiempo_Valencia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ecazatormentas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ecazatormentas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@severeweatherEU</a>. Vídeo: <a href="https://twitter.com/LevanteEMVSafor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LevanteEMVSafor</a>. <a href="https://t.co/kzm4ZpsXYG">pic.twitter.com/kzm4ZpsXYG</a></p>— MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeteOrihuela/status/1201470081055776769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Up the coast in Gandia, just south of Valencia, the streets were also flooded.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlertaNaranja?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlertaNaranja</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DANA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DANA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GotaFr%C3%ADa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GotaFría</a> Accesos inundados a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gandia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gandia</a> Complicado circular por la rotonda del hospital comarcal, Dulcesol y Burguer King. <a href="https://t.co/p9LalZyifc">pic.twitter.com/p9LalZyifc</a></p>— Radio Gandia SER (@radiogandia) <a href="https://twitter.com/radiogandia/status/1201566299530387457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Authorities in Murcia informed drivers of road closures via their twitter account; </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">🔴 ACTUALIZACIÓN 7:30 horas. Se mantiene cortada la Autovía del Mar Menor, sentido <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Murcia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Murcia</a> (RM-19), y 9 vias más.Precaución en la vía que une <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alcantarilla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alcantarilla</a> y <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuenteLibrilla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuenteLibrilla</a> (RM-C1) que ha habido un desprendimiento entre el Km 5 y 6<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lluvias?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lluvias</a> <a href="https://t.co/zQQmL0Lsy0">pic.twitter.com/zQQmL0Lsy0</a></p>— FomentoRM (@Fomento_RM) <a href="https://twitter.com/Fomento_RM/status/1201751717622231040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p></div>