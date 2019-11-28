When it comes to environmental issues, just how 'green' is Spain?

<p>But experts say green issues have not been a priority in the country, which has a poor environmental track record.</p><p>Only 2.3 percent of all Spaniards consider the environment as one of the country's main problems, according to the latest survey by the state-run Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS).</p><p>That compares to 56.9 percent who listed unemployment and 21.2 percent who said corruption were major concerns. </p><p>Like other southern European nations, Spain does not have a significant green party and environmental issues were not in focus during the campaign for the November 10 general election.</p><p>They were not even among the themes addressed during the only TV debate held before the polls.</p><p>"Environmental problems are not a priority in the political agenda," said Claudio Cattaneo, an environmental sciences professor at the Autonomouns University of Barcelona. </p><p>"Social inequalities are very high in Spain so the political demands (of the left) are more oriented towards the right to housing than to ecology." </p><p>The environment accounted for just 0.44 percent of the debate in parliament between 2011 and 2016, according to a tally kept by the Spanish Society of Ornithology, an NGO dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats.</p><p>While ecological issues became a key political theme in Europe, Spain "redesigned its political party system" after democracy was re-established following the death of long-time dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 without making room for green parties.</p><p><strong>Infractions</strong></p><p>At the same time European authorities routinely call out Spain for its environmental shortcomings.</p><p>According to the European Commission, Spain racked up more infringements of European Union (EU) environmental law between 2015 and 2018 than any other member state -- and nearly three times as many as the average for members of the bloc.</p><p>In July Brussels asked the EU's Court of Justice to take action against Spain over its "systemic violations" of rules limiting nitrogen dioxide emissions, a poisonous gas in car exhaust.</p><p>Spain is also a laggard when it comes to recycling. The country is "far from achieving" the EU goal of recycling 50 percent of urban waste in 2020, the European Commission says.</p><p>The situation is probably "linked to the Franco dictatorship, which in its final phase, bet on development at all costs, which continues today," said Cattaneo.</p><p>As a result "mass tourism and construction are the economic motors of the country" along with intensive agriculture, and for these sectors "environmental laws are a problem," he added.</p><p><strong>Wind power leader </strong></p><p>But Spain does have some bright spots when it comes to the environment. </p><p>It is Europe's second-biggest generator of electricity from wind power after Germany and solar power plants are springing to take advantage of the sunny climate.</p><p>For over 15 years Madrid has had a special prosecution office for environmental crimes.</p><p>"Spain has worked well to protect its marine environment," said Enrique Segovia, head of the Spanish branch of the World Wildlife Fund. </p><p>The country has one of the highest shares of protected natural areas among the 36 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to the Paris-based group.</p><p>The World Heritage-listed Doñana National Park in southwestern Spain is one of Europe's most extensive wetlands and a refuge for migratory birds.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574942491_4ff3ac53e229d44ac2e7159caa2ef095f6bd3eb1975d33c44bf10524c02fa95f.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 366px;" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>But the park, which covers over 54,000 hectares (133,000 acres), is <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160915/spains-donana-wetlands-going-dry-wwf-warns">threatened by agriculture and over-exploitation of water.</a></p><p>"Youth is waking up," said the director of the Spanish branch of Greenpeace, Mario Rodriguez, in a reference to the "Fridays for Future" movement against climate change started by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. </p><p>But the "Fridays for Future" protests held in Spanish cities so far have seen only small turnouts.</p><p><i> By AFP's Thomas Perroteau </i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191104/spain-pledges-to-help-greta-thunberg-to-gop25-in-madrid">Spain pledges to help Greta Thunberg get to GOP25 in Madrid</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191018/spain-mar-menor-dead-fish-environmental-floods">Why have thousands of dead fish washed up in southern Spain?</a></strong></li></ul>