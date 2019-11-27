Why wine lovers should make the Spanish city of Teruel their next destination

But although Logroño in La Rioja is undoubtedly a great place to discover wine, and you will find bars galore in Madrid, Seville or Cordoba, it is infact a much smaller less visited provincial town that should be attracting wine lovers.

A new survey reveals that connoisseurs of the grape should head for Teruel, a provincial capital in the largely forgotten interior of Aragon, which boasts more wine bars (vinotecas) for the number of its inhabitants than any other Spanish city.



Teruel is pinned on the map above.

According to the list by booking portal Likibu, Teruel has 53.2 wine bars per 100,000 inhabitants, determined as establishments that are dedicated to serving a decent glass of wine.

And because Teruel only has a population of 133,000 this means there are 70 bars where you can dedicate yourself to some serious wine tasting all within a very short distance of each other.

After Teruel, the next on the list is Zamora with 37.2 bars per 100,000 inhabitants many of them specialising in the local Toro wine.

In third position one needs to travel to the opposite end of the country to the coastal city of Cádiz, which is third in Spain for the number of wine bars per inhabitant (36.8).

The city of Segovia in Castile-Leon comes close behind Càdiz followed by Cuenca in fifth place.

Way down the list is Valencia (6.2 bars per 100,000 residents) followed by Barcelona with 4.8 bars per 100,000 people and bringing up the rear is Madrid with wine 2.5 bars per 100,000 population.

The number of bars per 100,000 residents in each Spanish provincial capital. Data by Likibu

Taking a broad look at Spain, the regions whose cities have the highest proportion of wine bars are Castile and León and Castilla-La Mancha.

But lets not forget this list is based on wine bars that are dedicated to serving a decent choice of wines rather than the house variety.

If you want cheap plonk, or are happy with beer or a copa, then there are bound to be more options open.

