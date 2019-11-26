These are the 'best' (and 'worst') hospitals in Spain

Six of the country’s top ten public hospitals are found in Madrid and two are in Barcelona. Valencia also has one hospital ranked in the top ten, as does Seville.

University Hospital La Paz in Madrid has the best reputation of hospitals in all of Spain, followed by Barcelona Clinic, Gregorio Marañon Unversity Hospital in Madrid and then October 12 Hospital, also in Madrid.

The Vall d’Hebron University in Barcelona is listed in the number 5 spot.

The top five rankings have maintained their positions since last year.

READ MORE:

Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP

In sixth place is the Hospital Universitari y Politècnic La Fe in Valencia followed by Ramón y Cajal and Jiménez Díaz both in Madrid.The Virgen del Rocio University hospital in Seville scored ninth in the ranking and Saan Carlos Clinical Hospital climbed into the top ten spot from eleventh position last year.

The Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) rankings were published on Tuesday by Merco based on more than 8,600 assessments of services relating to quality of medical care to medical innovation, to patient experience.

At the bottom end of the scale, Hospital Costa del Sol ranked in 100 place trailing behind Hospital de Mataro and Hospital Universitario Infanta Sofía in San Sebastian de los Reyes, just outside Madrid.

In terms of private hospitals, Clinica Universidad de Navarra, in Pamplona, came out on top, followed by three Madrid hospitals; Hospital Universitario QuirónSalud, Hospital Universitario HM Sanchinarro / Clara Campal and La Zarzuela University Hospital operated by Sanitas.

The Quirónsalud Centro Médico Teknon in Barcelona ranked fifth followed by Hospital HM Montepríncipe in Madrid’s Boadilla del Monte suburb.

Spain is ranked eighth in the world for its standard of healthcare, out of 195 countries and even though austerity measures during Spain's economic crisis saw the health budget cut, its healthcare professionals and access to services remain among the best in the world.

Spain is recognised as the leading country in terms of organ donations carrying out more organ transplants per capita than any other nation in the world.

READ MORE: How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants