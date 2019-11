The struggle to end “violencia machista” as it is known in Spain has become even more urgent with the emrgence of Vox, the far-right party that won 52 seats in the last election and wants to roll back laws introduced in Spain to protect women and aid prosecution.

So, on Monday tens of thousands of women in towns and cities across Spain came out to demand continued action to stamp out gender violence that has seen1,027 women in Spain killed by their partners or former partners since records began in 2003.

This year alone, 59 women have been murdered by their partners (or ex-partners) with the latest killed in Tenerife on Monday.

Since 2013, 34 children have been killed by their fathers or their mother’s partner, and another 275 left orphaned, according to El Pais.

Here's a look at some of the images from the demonstrations.



Women march in front of Madrid's City Hall, which for the first time in 14 years said it would not be issuing a joint declaration against gender violence because of Vox.



Women carry an effigy of a giant vagina at the protest in Barcelona mimicking the Easter processions and a previous Seville protest that led to the women being prosecuted for blasphemy.



Women dressed as characters of the show 'The Handmaid's Tale' hold a sign "Fuck Patriarchy" in Barcelona.



A woman holds a cross reading "Not a single woman less" at the protest in Madrid.



A woman holds a placard reading "Dressed or naked, always safe on the street" at the Madrid protest,







Women march in front of the architect Antonio Gaudi's Casa Mila 'La Pedrera' building in Barcelona.



A woman wears a robe daubed with fake bloood at the Madrid protest.

While the crowds were biggest in Madrid and Barcelona, they were by no means the only protests. In fact, demonstrations took place all across Spain.

Here was the crowd in Zaragoza: