Spain weather forecast: Wet and windy weekend ahead

22 November 2019
09:59 CET+01:00
Spain weather forecast: Wet and windy weekend ahead
AEMET has issued 40 weather warnings across Spain for Friday. Photo: AFP
22 November 2019
09:59 CET+01:00
Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has issued alerts across 40 provinces in Spain on Friday as much of the peninsula braces for high winds and precipitation.

The provinces of Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén, Sevilla, Málaga, Almería, Huesca, Ávila, Salamanca, Zamora, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Lérida, Ceuta, Cáceres, La Coruña, Ourense and Pontevedra have been issued with yellow alerts for torrential rain, with between 15 and 60 litres of water per hour predicted to fall.

In the southwest Cadiz has a higher amber warning in place for even more torrential rain as well as strong winds and high waves.

In fact coastal provinces from the north to the south, La Coruña, Lugo, Asturias, Ceuta, Granada, Almeria and Malaga, are set for waves up to four metres in height.

High seas are also expected but to a lesser degree in Cantabria, Alicante, Murcia, Pontevedra, Menorca, Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Rain is expected across much of the peninsula and Balearic Islands with snow falling above 1,100 metres.

Temperatures will rise on Monday and Tuesday.

