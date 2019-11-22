Spain weather forecast: Wet and windy weekend ahead

The provinces of Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén, Sevilla, Málaga, Almería, Huesca, Ávila, Salamanca, Zamora, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Lérida, Ceuta, Cáceres, La Coruña, Ourense and Pontevedra have been issued with yellow alerts for torrential rain, with between 15 and 60 litres of water per hour predicted to fall.

#Avisos activos actualmente y previstos para mañana y pasado. Consulta detalles y actualizaciones en https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA pic.twitter.com/FiDvPPiUBZ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 21, 2019

In the southwest Cadiz has a higher amber warning in place for even more torrential rain as well as strong winds and high waves.

In fact coastal provinces from the north to the south, La Coruña, Lugo, Asturias, Ceuta, Granada, Almeria and Malaga, are set for waves up to four metres in height.

High seas are also expected but to a lesser degree in Cantabria, Alicante, Murcia, Pontevedra, Menorca, Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Rain is expected across much of the peninsula and Balearic Islands with snow falling above 1,100 metres.

Temperatures will rise on Monday and Tuesday.

