Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

WATCH: Spain's Christmas lottery ads are all about sharing the love

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 November 2019
10:24 CET+01:00
christmaslotterytvgordo

Share this article

WATCH: Spain's Christmas lottery ads are all about sharing the love
Ramon and Jose bond over a lottery ticket. Photo: Contrapunto BBDO
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 November 2019
10:24 CET+01:00
The eagerly-awaited advertising campaign for Spain's Christmas Lottery, El Gordo, has been released and it’s just as heart-warming as ever.

Around this time every year, Spaniards start to go Christmas lottery mad, queuing for hours to buy their tickets and waiting excitedly for the grand unveiling of Spain's annual Christmas lottery advert.

But this year, there is not one but four separate adverts, each of which is designed to have you in tears.

The ads, by Madrid agency Contrapunto BBDO, feature well known Spanish actors and are designed on the theme central to the Spanish lottery culture.

Unlike most lotteries that reward individuals, Spain’s Christmas lottery typically rewards groups of coworkers, relatives or friends who pooled together to buy tickets with the same number.

In Spain it is customary to team up with groups of co-workers, friends and family to all buy a share in the same number – that way you all share in a win.

The campaign, called #UnidosPorUnDécimo, or “United by a Decimal” in reference to each group’s shared ticket number, has the strapline “When you share a Christmas lottery ticket, you share so much more.”

Each 90 second ad tells its own story, of a bond between two central characters strengthened through the sharing of a “décimo”.

1: The story of Ramón and José

2. : The story of Pilar and Félix

3. : The story of Carmen and Víctor

4. : The story of Emilio and Gloria

Previous campaigns have included the animated tale of Justino, a lonely nightwatchman in a mannequin factory (2015) and a confused grandmother who mistakenly believes that she has won the lottery and wants the whole town to celebrate with her.

Last year’s spot emulated “Groundhog Day” with grumpy key cutter Juan reliving the day of December 22nd – the day of the lottery draw.

Spain's Christmas lottery - known as El Gordo or the Fat One - is the richest in the world, paying out millions of euros to winners every year.

The prize money for the 2019 draw - to be held on December 22nd - will be €2.38 billion. 

Its popularity stems from its many prizes, which mean that chances of winning at least something are high.

The grand unveiling of the lottery balls is carried out in a unique way - lottery numbers are sung by pupils from Madrid's San Ildefonso school.

El Gordo: Everything you need to know about Spain's Christmas lottery

 

 

 
christmaslotterytvgordo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ernest Hemingway's favourite Spanish haunts
  2. Why are the Spanish 'so bad' at speaking English?
  3. Police in Spain discover huge weed plantation hidden in pine forests of Aragon
  4. ERE: What you need to know about Spain's latest political corruption scandal
  5. Ryanair's cabin bag fee policy ruled 'abusive' by Spanish court

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
View all notices
Post a new notice