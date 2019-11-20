Ryanair's cabin bag fee policy ruled 'abusive' by Spanish court

<p>In a ruling issued last month but only published Wednesday, the Commercial Court said the budget carrier must repay the 20-euro ($22) fee plus interest it had imposed on a female passenger flying from Madrid to Brussels for taking a small suitcase of up to 10 kilos (22 lbs).</p><p>Ryanair only allows small bags into the cabin if they can be stowed under the seat in front, but larger bags of up to 10 kilos require a luggage fee, or a fee-paying priority boarding pass.</p><p>In its ruling, which cannot be appealed, the court described the airline's cabin baggage policy as "abusive" in respect to the customer's legal rights under Spanish law.</p><p>It declared Ryanair's cabin baggage policy to be null and void and ordered the airline "to remove it" from its terms and conditions. </p><p>But the Dublin-based airline said in a statement that the ruling "will not affect Ryanair's baggage policy."</p><p>Ryanair added that the Spanish court had "misinterpreted the airlines' commercial freedom to determine the size of their cabin baggage."</p><p>In February, Italy's antitrust authority fined Ryanair three million euros and Hungary's Wizzair one million euros over their cabin baggage policy on grounds it was tantamount to raising ticket prices in a "non-transparent"manner. </p><p>But last month, an Italian court cancelled the fines following an appeal by the two airlines.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190823/what-you-can-claim-back-if-ryanairs-summer-strike-affects-you">Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled</a></strong></p>