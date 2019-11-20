Ex-footballer known as 'Koke' arrested in Spain for running drugs ring

<p>The 36-year-old was arrested in the seaside town of Estepona during a string of simultaneous police raids which also took place in Malaga, Granada and Sevilla, police said.</p><p>"Some 20 people were arrested. They were in possession of nearly a tonne of hashish and 700,000 euros ($775,000)," a police spokeswoman said, indicating the operation was "still under way".</p><p>Speaking to AFP, a police source said Contreras was "in charge" of the smuggling outfit. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574238662_000-par2858765.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" /></p><p>"He was the head of the organisation," the source told AFP, saying the raids had also turned up various weapons, including sidearms and rifles, as well as paperwork.</p><p>Contreras is currently being held at a police station in Malaga. </p><p>After starting out with Malaga, Contreras then spent several seasons at Marseille before moving to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in a career which took him to Azerbaijan, Germany, Bolivia and the US.</p><p>The police operation was dubbed "Operation MasKoke" in a nod to the former striker's nickname "Koke" -- not to be confused with the current Atletico Madrid captain Jorge Resurreccion Merodio, who goes by the same moniker.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191118/police-in-spain-discover-vast-cannabis-plantation-hidden-in-pine-forests-of-aragon">Police in Spain discover huge weed plantation hidden in pine forests of Aragon</a></strong></p>