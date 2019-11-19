Pamplona 'Wolf Pack' tried for separate sex abuse case in Cordoba

The new trial began with the prosecution alleging that four members of the same group sexually abused an unconscious woman after a night out in Cordoba, just weeks before they made the trip north for the Running of the Bulls fiesta.

The men, who had a WhatsApp group named "La Manada" - which translates as "The Wolf Pack" – in which they boasted about finding women to attack - are currently serving 15-year sentences given to them by the Supreme Court for a rape in a case which became notorious in Spain and sparked the nation’s own #MeToo movement.

In the new case, Spanish newspapers reported the group are accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman after a night out in the Spanish province of Cordoba, just weeks before the crime in northern Spain.

The case which opened in court on Monday saw the men plead not guilty in a separate case of sexual abuse.

It is alleged that in the early hours of May 1st 2016, the victim gotinto the car of the four men whom she had met earlier in a casita during the annual fair in Torrecampo.

It is alleged that she fell unconscious on the way home when the defendants carried out a sexual attack, recording it on a mobile phone.

The footage was later distributed in chat groups.

The men have pleaded not guilty and exercised their right not to testify.

The case mirrors that of the famous Pamplona incident, when five gang raped an 18-year-old filmed the incident with their smartphones and then bragged about it on WhatsApp where they ref

In April 2018, they were each sentenced to nine years in jail for sexual abuse but judges acquitted them of the more serious offence of sexual assault, because “no violence or intimidation” was involved as the victim appeared not to fight back.

That decision -- and the subsequent release on bail of the defendants -- sparked nationwide protests and across Spain and the group were later found guilty of rape in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

