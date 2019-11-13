Spain's news in English

Word of the day: Abrazo

13 November 2019
09:25 CET+01:00
Pedro Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias in an historic hug at Moncloa. Photo: AFP
Why is the word 'abrazo' on everyone's lips in Spain today?

Why do I need to know abrazo?

We've just witnessed one of the most important 'abrazos' in Spanish politics!

What does it mean?

Abrazo is a hug and abrazar is to hug somebody.

Pedro Sanchez of PSOE has just agreed a newly formed alliance with Unidos Podemos and sealed the deal with a hug. The image of the two party leaders has gone viral, making the word abrazo an important one to get your head around in Spanish today.

This editorial in El Diario newspaper has the headline: "An historic hug, an enormous opportunity.

 

 

 

Other contexts when using 'abrazo'

As an informal phrase in a letter, text or email to a colleague or friend, you could sign off with: un abrazo.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and familiesRead their blog for more Spanish!

READ MORE: Spain's Socialists and Podemos make pack to form new government

 
