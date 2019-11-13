Word of the day: Abrazo

Why do I need to know abrazo?

We've just witnessed one of the most important 'abrazos' in Spanish politics!

What does it mean?

Abrazo is a hug and abrazar is to hug somebody.

Pedro Sanchez of PSOE has just agreed a newly formed alliance with Unidos Podemos and sealed the deal with a hug. The image of the two party leaders has gone viral, making the word abrazo an important one to get your head around in Spanish today.

This editorial in El Diario newspaper has the headline: "An historic hug, an enormous opportunity.

OPINIÓN: Un abrazo histórico, una enorme oportunidad, por Ignacio Escolar https://t.co/sLQoJetokp via @iescolar — Ramón Lobo (@ramonlobo) November 12, 2019

Other contexts when using 'abrazo'

As an informal phrase in a letter, text or email to a colleague or friend, you could sign off with: un abrazo.

