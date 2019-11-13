Word of the day: Abrazo

<p><strong>Why do I need to know abrazo?</strong></p><p>We've just witnessed one of the most important 'abrazos' in Spanish politics!</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Abrazo is a hug and abrazar is to hug somebody.</p><p>Pedro Sanchez of PSOE has just agreed a newly formed alliance with Unidos Podemos and sealed the deal with a hug. The image of the two party leaders has gone viral, making the word abrazo an important one to get your head around in Spanish today.</p><p>This editorial in El Diario newspaper has the headline: "An historic hug, an enormous opportunity.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">OPINIÓN: Un abrazo histórico, una enorme oportunidad, por Ignacio Escolar <a href="https://t.co/sLQoJetokp">https://t.co/sLQoJetokp</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/iescolar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iescolar</a></p>— Ramón Lobo (@ramonlobo) <a href="https://twitter.com/ramonlobo/status/1194387634904322050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong>Other contexts when using 'abrazo'</strong></p><p>As an informal phrase in a letter, text or email to a colleague or friend, you could sign off with: un abrazo.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other word of the day posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>. <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/language">Read their blog</a> for more Spanish!</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191112/spain-socialists-and-podemos-sign-a-pact-to-form-government">Spain's Socialists and Podemos make pack to form new government</a></strong></p>