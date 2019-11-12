Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Brrrrr! Polar blast heading for Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 November 2019
17:39 CET+01:00
weatherwinter

Share this article

Brrrrr! Polar blast heading for Spain
File photo of a cow in the Basque Country looking out over a frost. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 November 2019
17:39 CET+01:00
An icy blast is heading for Spain sending temperatures plummeting towards the end of this week, and snow in areas above 700metres.

It’s time to pull out the winter coat, wrap up in hats and scarves, and discover the joys of Spanish hearty stews as winter truly gets under way.

A large low pressure weather system will sweep across the peninsular to bringing strong winds, nightly frosts and precipitation which could be snow for those in the hills.

Ruben del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned that full on winter will return from Thursday and that by Sunday, temperatures will be between 4C and 10C lower than is typical for mid-November.

“Thursday will see storms that mark the arrival of a cold front bringing wind and adverse weather,” he said. “Temperatures will continue to drop on Friday and into the weekend.

The north of the peninsular will see maritime storms as wind whips up the seas with heavy precipitation expected in Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria and the northern parts of Castille-Leon and heavy snowfall of up to 30cm in mountainous parts.

He predicted that rain would be seen across the peninsula, with the exception of Almeria, Murcia and the Valencia regions.

He warned that Friday would see wintry temperatures. “A good part of the country will see highs that are 10C lower than typical for this time of year. There will be widespread frosts across the plateaus and mountain areas and strong winds.”

READ MORE: 

 
weatherwinter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Catalonia protests: Separatists block Spain-France highway
  2. What do the election results mean for Spain?
  3. Spanish election results: Socialists win most seats, PP and Vox make huge gains, C's collapse
  4. PROFILE: Vox leader Santiago Abascal
  5. 10-N: The maps that tell the story of how Spain voted

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
View all notices
Post a new notice