As the protests mobilised by Tsunami Democratic went into the second day, the French police force took action to clear the busy border crossing where the AP7 joins France’s A9 dismantling a field kitchen set up by protesters.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the action when police moved in at 8am on Tuesday.

📌Empieza el desalojo en la Jonquera con uso de gases lacrimógenos, ante gente que solo pide el derecho a la libertad pacificamente. pic.twitter.com/gIU6nVBCVu — 🎗Viqui 🎗 (@viquirepublica) November 12, 2019

Â

La Gendarmerie pasa a la acción en La Junquera para acabar con el bloqueo de la AP7 en La Junquera. Video @jesus_hierro @abc_es @ABC_Barcelona pic.twitter.com/2nhRDl2ION — Alex Gubern (@alex_gubern) November 12, 2019

French police began the operation to clear the highway on the French side, firing canisters of tear gas to disperse the crowds who had camped out overnight and were singing protests songs around burning braziers. Â

Their counterparts over the border, the Catalan police force Mossos d'Esquadra, and the Guardia Civil worked on clearing the blockade on the Spanish side. At least one arrest was made.

The protest is the latest action against the sentencing last month of nine of Catalan separatist leaders to lengthy jail terms and was called to block traffic at the border over a three-day period ending Wednesday night.

"This mobilisation is a cry to the international community so that it makes the Spanish state understand that the only possible path is to sit down and talk," Tsunami Democratic said in a message to its followers on encrypted messaging service Telegram.

Several hundred people had gathered there, setting up a stage, camp and kitchen.

Traffic has been diverted from the toll highway to the N-11 and neighbouring minor roads where congestion is high.

⚫ Es manté tallada l'AP-7 a la Jonquera per manifestació

ℹ El #trà nsit es desvia per la sortida 4 de Figueres Sud

ℹ Els camions són desviats per la sortida 8 de Riudellots de la Selva cap a la C-25

🔴 Retencions a l'N-II a Figueres i a la Jonquera ➡ França pic.twitter.com/Fb0WJzD7EN — Trà nsit (@transit) November 12, 2019

Â



Protesters hold up signs declaring "All To La Jonquera". Photo: AFP